Qatar T10 League: Salman Butt Does A Javed Miandad, Wins Match With Six Off The Last Ball

Pakistan batsman Salman Butt played a mature innings of 39 runs from 27 balls to guide Falcon Hunters home in the third match of the Qatar T10 League at Doha on Sunday. He got good support from the likes of Hashim Amla, Kamran Khan and Mohammad Rizlan. However, Butt grabbed eyeballs and by hitting a six off the last ball of the match to clinch it for the Hunters. Thus, they registered a 6-wicket win.

Salman Butt's last-ball six seals the deal

Hunters were up against the Heat Stormers. This game witnessed the highest scores of the tournament so far. In the first innings, the Heat Stormers got 103 runs on the board after losing six wickets. Dharmang Patel and Satvir Singh registered scores in the 20s while Andri Berenger and Scott Edwards scored 18 runs each. Tamoor Sajja bagged two wickets while Iqbal Hussain and Saad Bin Zafar grabbed one apiece.

Salman Butt opened the innings for Hunters alongside Amla as the latter started playing aggressively before getting out for 17 off 9 balls with two fours and one six. Kamran Akmal also played a cameo of 18 off 10 balls with the same number of boundaries as Amla before getting bowled by Owais Ahmed. Babar Hayat came to the crease and vanished for a duck as Ahmed got him. Salman Butt had held one end and had kept the scoreboard ticking. Rizlan joined Salman Butt and the two started building the innings. Rizlan was the aggressor as he smashed 24 runs off 11 deliveries with three fours and one six. He was trapped by Gayan Munaweera in front of the wicket. With five runs needed off the last ball, Salman Butt hit a maximum to win the game for Hunters. Salman Butt was rightly adjudged 'Man of the Match'. Hunters are now placed second in the points table below Desert Riders.

