People Relate Him To 6 Sixes...: Yuvraj Wants Broad Applauded For 500 Test Wickets Instead

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh urged his fans to applaud the hard work, determination, and dedication of England pacer Stuart Broad as the latter breached the 500 Test scalps mark in the third Test against the West Indies. Stuart Broad's 6-31 from the first innings and 4-36 from the second propelled the veteran pacer past 500 wickets in the red-ball format, becoming the seventh bowler in the world to achieve this feat. Taking to Twitter, World cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh heaped praise on Stuart Broad and told his fans to cheer the 'legend' and put behind the distinct memory of him getting smashed for six 6s in the hands of the southpaw.

Yuvraj Singh's six back-to-back sixes off a Stuart Broad over in the 2007 T20 World Cup is a memory that remains etched in the minds of the Indian fans. However, Yuvraj Singh appealed to his fans to put that aside and congratulate & laud stuart Broad for his success and for grabbing 500 Test wickets. Further, Yuvraj Singh hailed the veteran England pacer as a 'legend' and that for him to reach the milestone of 500 scalps in the longest format of the game was not a joke.

'Hard work, dedication & determination'

I’m sure everytime I write something about @StuartBroad8, people relate to him getting hit for 6 sixes! Today I request all my fans to applaud what he has achieved! 500 test wickets is no joke-it takes hard work, dedication & determination. Broady you’re a legend! Hats off 👊🏽🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/t9LvwEakdT — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 29, 2020

Broad picks up his 500th Test scalp

Stuart Broad became the seventh bowler in the history of the game to register 500 scalps in red-ball cricket on Day 5 of the series-deciding third Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. He achieved this feat after having dismissed Kraig Brathwaite. Broad achieved this feat in his 140th Test appearance. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and, Courtney Walsh (519) are the bowlers who have achieved this feat in the longest format.

England beat Windies to claim series

England won the first international cricket series to be played in four months when they beat the West Indies in the series-deciding third test by 269 runs on the last day Tuesday at Old Trafford. England snatched the #RaiseTheBat bio-secure series 2-1 after losing the first Test by 113 runs in Southampton. The West Indies, resuming the fifth and last day on 10-2, had a tall order to bat out the day to force a series-saving draw as any hopes of making 399 to win were long gone. The weather wasn't going to save the tourists, either, though play stopped due to rain thrice.

