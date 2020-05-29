Peter Siddle Eyes Coaching & Mentor Role As He Inks 2-year Contract With Tasmanian Tigers

Australia's pacer Peter Siddle has signed a new contract with the Tasmanian Tigers - which means he will be leaving Victoria after representing the side for 14 seasons. The former Australian Test bowler inked a two-year contract with Tasmanian Tigers, Cricket Australia announced on Friday. Peter Siddle, who has over 600 first-class wickets to his name, revealed that he eyed a career in coaching in the future apart from wanting to lead a pack of young pacers in Tasmania.

"My greatest goal is to come to Tasmania and play good cricket, while hopefully winning a few games which will be my biggest aim," Siddle, who played 62 matches for Victoria after debuting in 2005, told Cricket Tasmania.

"There's a few players down here that I've played a lot of cricket with, and there's a bunch of younger players that I'm looking forward to playing alongside. It's a great opportunity for me while I'm still playing to work alongside Griff (coach Adam Griffith).

"I want to develop my coaching skills further and really help some of the younger boys who have already shown a great amount of talent," added the right-arm pacer, who won two Sheffield Shield titles with Victoria.

"But it was about making the right decision to help develop me not just as a player at the back end of my career but also looking ahead to the future and what I might move into once my playing days are done."