England's Mark Wood Prefers Test Over Other Formats, Inspired By Wanderers MoM Feat

England pacer Mark Wood revealed that he would prefer a spot in the Test side rather than the limited-overs format, as he eyes to carry on the momentum from his last red-ball game at the Wanderer's against South Africa. Woods, who was a part of the World Cup-winning side, has participated in only 15 Tests since his debut in 2015. However, a Man of the Match performance of 100-9 against the Proteas at Johannesburg in January has boosted the pacer's confidence, as he now is looking forward to carrying the momentum and retaining his spot in the Test side.

Mark Wood prefers Tests over ODIs, T20s

"I love playing for England in any format, I'm passionate about playing for England, but with my last Test match where I did so well I'd love to try and keep my position," Wood told Sky's Cricket Show. "Coming off a man-of-the-match performance I'd love to keep my spot and keep that momentum going," he added.

With the ECB firmly establishing that its international schedule is likely to kick-off from July with the West Indies' tour, two separate sides for Tests and limited-overs format are expected to be fielded. England are scheduled to play the Windies followed by Pakistan, Australia, and Ireland and are confident of playing the matches in bio-secure environments. An expanded training group of up to 45 players is due to be named on Friday, with the 18 bowlers already invited back for individual sessions soon to be joined by batsmen and wicketkeepers.

No domestic cricket till August 1

"The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can today confirm a further delay to the start of the professional domestic cricket season, with no domestic cricket to be played before 1 August," said the ECB in a statement. "The specifics of the season remain subject to ongoing advice from UK Government and health experts, but the ambition remains to host domestic men's and women's cricket across England and Wales later this summer."

