Yuvraj Singh Awaiting Sourav Ganguly's Approval For Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Comeback?

Its been a long road back to professional cricket for veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement from the sport on June 10, 2019. Two years after having played his last List-A game against Bengal in January 2019, Yuvi is set to make a comeback into India's domestic circuit. The Punjab cricketer, who celebrated his 39th birthday on December 12, 2020, has been included in his home state's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy which is set to begin on January 10, 2021.

Yuvraj Singh Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy comeback hinges on Dada?

Rumours of Yuvraj Singh's return to the Punjab domestic team have been doing the rounds ever since the senior batsman was spotted training with and mentoring Shubman Gill and other youngsters at the Punjab Cricket Asociation's INS Bindra Stadium in Mohali ahead of the IPL. The senior all-rounder stated his intent to start playing against after realising the value that he could bring to the young Punjab side. His return also has to do with PCA secretary Puneet Bali requesting Singh to make himself available for all formats for Punjab.

While Yuvi has been named as a probable inclusion in Punjab's squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, his inclusion in the side will not be as simple as that. At the time of his retirement, Singh became one of the first Indian cricketers to apply for an NOC from the BCCI to be able to play in international T20 Leagues. He has since participated in the Global T20 League in Canada and the Abu Dhabi T10 League. It is unsure whether this decision can or will be reversed by his first captain in cricket and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and what the conditions for the reversal will be, if it goes through.

India cricket schedule 2021

The Indian cricket team will start off 2021, continuing their tour of Australia. The last two matches of the series will be played from January 7-11 at the SCG and from January 15-19 at the Gabba. They will then take on England in one of the longest series of the year, playing four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs in March. This will be followed (tentatively) by the IPL 2021 from April-June and another five-test series with England in England.

