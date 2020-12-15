Sreesanth To Play Alongside Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa On Comeback In Mushtaq Ali Trophy?

The infamous S Sreesanth ban for allegedly spot-fixing in the IPL, came to an end in September this year, thus concluding a seven-year punishment for the flamboyant cricketer. While the cricketer was gearing up for a likely comeback to competitive cricket with the Ranji Trophy 2020-21 season this year, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the speedster to slightly alter his plans. Owing to the pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that India’s 2020-21 domestic season will now commence with Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy from January 10 onwards.

Sreesanth comeback: Cricketer likely to play for Kerala in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ahead of IPL 2021

According to reports, the Kerala Cricket Association has released a probable list of players for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The list apparently features the name of Sreesanth, alongside several Dream11 IPL and Team India veterans like Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson. If Sreesanth gets selected by the state association for the tournament, he will be reunited with his 2007 T20 World Cup-winning teammate Robin Uthappa.

Here is a look at the entire list of 26 players selected by Kerala Cricket Association:

Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul P, Mohammed Azarudeen, Rohan Kunnumel, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, M D Nideesh, Asif KM, Basil NP, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Midhun S, Abhishek Mohan, Vatsal Govind, Anand Joseph, Vinoop Manoharan, Midhun PK, Sreeroop, Akshay KC, Rojith and Arun M.

Sreesanth comeback: Cricketer tweets ahead of ban conclusion

I’m completely free of any charges nd anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most.will give my very best to every ball I ball even it’s just practice.just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I’ve got nd I will give the very best to any team I play — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) September 10, 2020

How much is the Sreesanth net worth?

According to dreshare.com, the Sreesanth net worth is estimated to be up to ₹7.5 crore (i.e. US$1 million). Some of the Sreesanth net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before his ban from Indian cricket. The Sreesanth net worth also includes the income he generated through his appearances in Indian reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi as well as in Hindi and local language movies like Cabaret and Kempe Gowda 2. The Sreesanth net worth also composes of the salary he received from franchises like Punjab, Kerala and Rajasthan from the time he played in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Prior to the 2016 elections which he fought with the BJP, the Sreesanth net worth stood at ₹7.37 crore, as per the cricketer's own official declaration. He is said to possess a Jaguar XJL car worth ₹1.18 crore and a ₹30,000 worth motor bike, which he won as a prize for the ‘Player of the Match’ in a cricket match. Sreesanth also has 55 sovereigns of gold and cricket World Cup medals (diamond-studded), worth ₹3,00,000 and ₹5,00,000 respectively amongst other movable assets.

On the other hand, Sreesanth's wife has 375 sovereigns of gold worth over ₹82,00,000, as per the cricketer's affadavit then. The Sreesanth house is worth ₹5.5 crore in a 5.26 acres of land, with a built-up area of over 9,000 square feet.

Disclaimer: The above Sreesanth net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Sreesanth net worth figures.

Image source: Sreesanth Twitter

