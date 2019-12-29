Veteran Pacer Siddle Bids Farewell To International Cricket, Backs Youngsters To Succeed

Veteran Australian pacer Peter Siddle bid farewell to his international career as he announced his retirement on Sunday, bringing the curtains down on a glorious career. Siddle, who was expected to feature in the Boxing Day Test after he was included in the squad, has played 67 Tests for Australia and is the 13th highest wicket-taker for the side with 221 Test wickets to his name. Peter Siddle will continue to play domestic cricket and the Big Bash League but has called it a day after 11 years of international cricket.

Speaking to a broadcaster, Peter Siddle revealed that he had the Ashes in his bucket list and once that was ticked off, he had been thinking about it. Siddle said that he had been speaking about it to coach Langer and skipper Paine but found the right time to call it a day at home in Australia. Siddle recalled how he worked hard during his young days to earn the Baggy Green cap and go on to represent Australia. Talking about the young pacers who are spearheading the bowling for Australia currently, Siddle said that he had been with them on all of their debuts and that he was confident they would steer the team successfully.

He made his debut against India in Mohali in October 2008 and picked up eight five-wicket hauls in his Test career, with a best of 6 for 54 against England in the 2010 Ashes Test in Brisbane. In the following summer, Siddle bagged 23 wickets in the series against India that Australia won 4-0. In 2013-14, Siddle picked up a total of 33 wickets across the back to back Ashes series. He finished with 17 and 16 wickets respectively in the two Ashes, which was the last time he bagged in excess of 10 wickets in a series.

READ | Shahid Afridi Reacts To Shoaib Akhtar And Danish Kaneria's Discrimination Claims

Peter Siddle brings the curtains down on his intl career

JUST IN: Aussie champion Peter Siddle has just informed his teammates of his retirement from international cricket.



What a career pic.twitter.com/TToiVkjfZ0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2019

Cook, Prior, Broad!



Of course we were going to roll this one out again!



💓 Thanks for the memories, @petersiddle403! pic.twitter.com/dxrV3yY4C2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2019

READ | Danish Kaneria Turns Tables At Javed Miandad, Counters With Startling Revelation

Australian cricketing fraternity hails Siddle

Congrats to @petersiddle403 on a great career , well played champion 👍🇦🇺. https://t.co/ArMT0up1QE — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) December 28, 2019

Congrats @petersiddle403 on a brilliant career....

Enjoyed many battles over the years...

Massive heart...serious competitor...great team man...

Will never forget this day... pic.twitter.com/Cq0IkNwR2R — Marcus North (@Marcus_North) December 28, 2019

Congratulations on a brilliant international career @petersiddle403

Outstanding bowler

Unbelievable competitor

The greatest team man https://t.co/uNEEIETvOu — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 29, 2019

READ | Pattinson's Triple Treat Lands Kiwis In The Soup As Australia Set Mammoth 488-run Target

Congratulations @petersiddle403 on an outstanding international career. A bowler who showed enormous courage and skill, as a team man an absolute gem! — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 29, 2019

Great player, great bloke, great mate, great @NMFCOfficial fan, always first player picked in my team. Congrats @petersiddle403 pic.twitter.com/K67Juesloo — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 29, 2019

READ | Pat Cummins Better Than McGrath? Netizens Heap Praises As The Pacer Bags A Fifer