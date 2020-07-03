Piyush Chawla Chooses Between CSK Captain MS Dhoni And Ex-KKR Captain Gautam Gambhir

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has represented the national side in just three Tests, 25 ODIs and seven T20Is since his international debut in 2006. However, the cricketer is a two-time World Cup-winner as he was part of the squad which won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-overs World Cup under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Piyush Chawla is also a veteran in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having represented teams like Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since the inception of the tournament.

Piyush Chawla talks about IPL-winning captains MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir

During his time with KKR between the IPL 2014 and 2019, Piyush Chawla played under the leadership of former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir till 2017. While Chawla was released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, he was roped in by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 13th edition of the tournament. In IPL 2020, Piyush Chawla will play under former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Piyush Chawla recently interacted with cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra on the latter’s YouTube channel. In the video, the former KKR alumnus was asked to pick his favourite captain between Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni. Piyush Chawla replied that while he will pick MS Dhoni, he “can’t really compare the two captains” because “everyone has a different way” of approaching match situations.

He further said that Gautam Gambhir used to advice his players to do things in a particular way. Speaking about MS Dhoni, Piyush Chawla said that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman would sometimes leave certain decisions up to the bowlers themselves. According to the leg-spinner, one cannot compare the likes of Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni because they have a few things common in them. Chawla said if leaving certain decisions up to the bowlers doesn’t work out, then Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni sometimes “shift to plan B”.

Piyush Chawla makes comparison between Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni, watch video

Piyush Chawla in IPL

Piyush Chawla was part of KKR’s victorious campaign in the IPL 2014. After Gautam Gambhir was released by the franchise in 2017, the 31-year-old spent his next two seasons with Dinesh Karthik as KKR captain. The cricketer will now be seen sporting the iconic CSK’s yellow jersey as he was purchased by the franchise for ₹6.75 crore (US $900,654) at the IPL 2020 auction.

Image credits: IPLT20.COM