PM Modi Hails BCCI's Initiative 'Team Mask Force' To Promote Awareness On COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to the video posted by the Indian cricketers where they had urged the people of India to make masks at home in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from the global pandemic.

'Important to spread awareness': PM Modi

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi hailed 'Team Mask Force' by mentioning that one should be a part of this force as a small but essential precaution can keep one and all safe. He then said that it was important for everyone to spread awareness about the same.

Team India turn Team Mask Force

All the current and former cricketers of the Indian team came forward to make people aware of how one can make masks by sitting at home and also guided the public about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mygovIndia's SethuAarogya mobile application. The cricketers who had joined for this noble cause included the likes of Indian men's team skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, former vice-captain Virender Sehwag, ex-skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, former captain and batting great Rahul Dravid, Indian eves star batter Smriti Mandhana, Indian women's ODI captain Mithali Raj as well as T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, cricket legend & Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, etc .