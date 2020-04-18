Team India Turn 'Team Mask Force' To Help The Public Fight COVID Pandemic; WATCH

Team India players including a few superstars from the women's cricket team came forward to make people aware of making masks by sitting at home in order to protect themselves and their dear ones from the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. Meanwhile, many of the global sporting events have also been canceled or postponed due to the global pandemic.

Team India turn Team Mask Force

All the current and former cricketers of the Indian team came forward to make people aware of how one can make masks by sitting at home and also guided the public about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mygovIndia's SethuAarogya mobile application. The cricketers who had come for this noble cause included the likes of Indian men's team skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, former vice-captain Virender Sehwag, ex-skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, former captain and batting great Rahul Dravid, Indian eves star batter Smriti Mandhana, Indian women's ODI captain Mithali Raj as wrell as T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, cricket legend & Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, etc .

IPL 2020 Suspended

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI has formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI. The season which was set to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the rising number of cases.

