MUST WATCH: Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Has Donned A New Look During Lockdown

It seems like the Indian skipper Virat Kohli is trying his level best to keep himself engaged during the quarantine period. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 14, had announced that the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 due to the global pandemic.

'Staying well-groomed': Virat Kohli

"Hi guys since we have all been indoors for a while, I thought I will give myself a new look and trim my beard today and what I am gonna do today is use two of my favourite products. I am gonna use the standard trimmer and the second one being the one blade to clean all this up. I am gonna use some cream on all sides and leave this one (the middle portion) a little longer", said Kohli on a video that he had posted on his official Twitter handle.

The Indian captain then trimmed like a pro and revealed his new look to one and all.

While we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of giving myself this new look.😊

I want all of you to take the #TrimAtHome challenge & post your new look!😎 pic.twitter.com/8fK4HHzVus — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 18, 2020

IPL 2020 Suspended

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI has formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI. The season which was set to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the rising number of cases.

