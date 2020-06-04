Police Complaint Filed Against Yuvraj Singh Over Using 'casteist Slur' To Refer To Chahal

Dalit activist and advocate Rajat Kalsan has filed a police complaint against former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh for using a 'casteist slur' to refer to his former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. The complaint has been registered with Hisar police in Haryana. The incident took place back in April during a live session with Rohit Sharma. The incident has also enraged citizens across the country as they criticised the veteran cricketer for his remarks on social media.

The complaint register alleges that the cricketer's remarks were intentional and degrades and defames the Dalit community. The complainant has also alleged that the remarks were meant to provoke the community in an attempt to create unrest hurting social sentiments of the country. "I request you to press appropriate charges against Yuvraj Singh and arrest him," the written complaint to Hisar police read.

Speaking to media, Hisar SP confirmed that the complaint has been received and stated that it has been forwarded to the DSP for further investigation.

READ | 'They Threw Grenades, Fired Rocket Launcher:' Sangakkara Recalls Attack On SL Team In Pak

READ | Yuvraj Singh Fuels 'YuvrajMaafiMango' Trend Post 'casteist' Remark At Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuvraj Singh uses casteist slur

During a live interaction with Rohit Sharma back in April, which was hijacked by Yuzvendra Chahal as usual, Singh used a derogatory term to refer to the young gun. The incident was highlighted recently after videos of the part were circulated on social media. Following the wide circulation of videos, netizens also demanded an apology from Yuvraj Singh for his remark. Here is a video of the part from the live session:

We Respect you @YUVSTRONG12 and everyday as a good human as a great cricketer but what you have said is really not acceptable.

It's time for you to walk outside and apologize for this mistake.#à¤¯à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤œ_à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤¹_à¤®à¤¾à¤«à¥€_à¤®à¤¾à¤‚à¤—à¥‹ pic.twitter.com/XsCv1MxOkD — Ayushi Ambedkar (@ayushi_ambedkar) June 1, 2020

READ | Hardik Pandya Opts For Chris Gayle And NOT Rohit Sharma In His 'gully Cricket Team'

READ | Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Called 'bears' By IPL Pundit Dean Jones