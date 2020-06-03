Yuvraj Singh Ticks Off Twitterati With 'casteist' Remark At Yuzvendra Chahal

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has made a habit of making headlines recently as he has found himself in troubled waters again. The southpaw was recently bashed by Twitterati for extending help to the Shahid Afridi Foundation after a video of Shahid Afridi emerged where the former Pakistan all-rounder was seen badmouthing India. Once again, Twitterati has slammed Yuvraj Singh for his comments, this time on his former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuvraj Singh slammed by Twitterati for 'insensitive' comment on Yuzvendra Chahal

While Yuvraj Singh commented on Yuzvendra Chahal light-heartedly, a number of users expressed their disapproval over his comments. Yuvraj Singh made the comment during an Instagram live session with his former India and IPL teammate Rohit Sharma. The live session was done over a month ago but netizens are still unhappy with Yuvraj Singh's insensitive comment.

On Tuesday, the Twitterati created a hashtag #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो which means 'Yuvraj Singh apologise'. The hashtag started trending in no time as it saw more than 25,000 tweets with users demanding an apology from the former India all-rounder. During the conversation between the two cricketers, Yuzvendra Chahal's name came up in their discussion. Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the funniest cricketers on social media and regularly gets trolled by his teammates for his funny TikTok videos.

Talking about Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos, Yuvraj Singh jokingly said: "Yeh b*****i log ko kaam nahi hai yeh Yuzi aur isko (Kuldeep)". 'B****' is a 'casteist' remark often used for people in the northern parts of the country. Yuvraj, in this case, was referring comically to spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Here's a clip of Yuvraj Singh's comment

We Respect you @YUVSTRONG12 and everyday as a good human as a great cricketer but what you have said is really not acceptable.

It's time for you to walk outside and apologize for this mistake.#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो pic.twitter.com/XsCv1MxOkD — Ayushi Ambedkar (@ayushi_ambedkar) June 1, 2020

When Yuvraj Singh made the comment, it was clear that it was a just a friendly jibe. Both him and Rohit Sharma laughed off the matter. However, the small clip from the interaction has made it’s way to social media. And netizens started slamming Yuvraj Singh for the same in addition to asking him to issue an apology. Yuvraj Singh is yet to comment on the mater.

IMAGE COURTESY: YUZVENDRA CHAHAL INSTAGRAM