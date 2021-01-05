Wasim Jaffer Wants Rishabh Pant To Use 'Butta Bomma' Tactic Behind Stumps In SCG Test

Wasim Jaffer had sent a couple of decoded messages to Team India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the second and third Test matches of the ongoing series against Australia and now, it seems that Jaffer wants to test the IQ skills of young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant.

By the look of it, the veteran batsman might have just stumped out the young keeper.

'Easy one for you'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian Test opener had posted a few images where he expects Pant to get the job done in the SCG Test. The first image consists of a person who is supposedly a playback singer. The second image is a still from the famous song 'Butta Bomma' from the 2020 Telugu action-drama movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' starring Pooja Hegde and, Allu Arjun in lead roles.

In the third image, a wicket-keeper is seen stumping the batsman out. However, the fourth and final image is what really stands out the most. It consists of a Bull who is ready to charge.

What exactly was Wasim Jaffer trying to convey?

Now let's try to decode what Wasim Jaffer may have wanted to convey to Rishabh Pant. It supposedly means that the multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner wants the Delhi stumper to sing 'Butta Bomma' and dismiss the batsman by distracting him from behind the stumps. Now, the final question is what has the bull got to do with all these?

For those unaware, Australia's explosive opening batsman David Warner is nicknamed the 'Bull' and he has been included in the hosts' 18-player squad for the remaining two Tests. Therefore, it can be assumed that the ex-Mumbai batsman wants Pant to use the abovementioned tactics to dismiss the southpaw.

Meanwhile, Jaffer has also tagged/marked India's frontline spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and, Ravindra Jadeja in Cc:

Did the fans succeed in breaking the code?

While some of the fans succeeded in answering this question without breaking a sweat, there were others who were literally bamboozled. Here are some of the reactions.

Sing buttabomma and stump Warner 😂😂 — Tarun (@badamTarun2645) January 5, 2021

David Warner 😂 — The Insane Girl🌈 (@Vidya2317) January 5, 2021

Irritate Warner and make him play big shot so u can stamp him .. bull means Warner here — Ikchheshu🇮🇳Upadhyay (@ik_raj_phoenix) January 5, 2021

Buttabumba-david warner

The bull also david warner — Veeren Shah (@veerenshah20) January 5, 2021

isko solve karne ke liye Raju wali ITUS degree chahiye bhai . — علی (@imsyedaliashraf) January 5, 2021

Wasim bhai these days after tweeting 😄 pic.twitter.com/NwMP4kiL56 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 5, 2021

And who needs Data Analyst & Letters & numbers to decode a message to players when @WasimJaffer14 is here, u might well be Handy for India going forward. — Sanskar Gemawat (@gemawat_sanskar) January 5, 2021

