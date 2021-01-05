Rishabh Pant Showcases Great Acrobatic Skills In Gym, Does Multiple Front Handsprings

It seems that youngster Rishabh Pant might be in the perfect frame of mind as he is looking to get into the groove with great enthusiasm ahead of the all-important third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground that gets underway on Thursday.

As Pant gears up to don the gloves once again in the key clash against Australia at the SCG, he ensured that he gave prime importance to fitness and was seen sweating it out tirelessly in the gym.

'Good day at the lab': Rishabh Pant

With hardly two days left for the next Test match to commence, the young stumper decided to make the most of it by involving in a gym session. However, what has really stood out here is that the gloveman has shown that he can be acrobatic as well as he is seen doing multiple front handsprings in the video unlike normal workout supposedly for improving his body movement.

Watch the video of Rishabh Pant's unusual gym session here:

Good day at the lab. 🔬 pic.twitter.com/EkgtYrjhri — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 5, 2021

Pant & four other players accused of breaching bio-bubble

Recently, the Delhi wicket-keeper batsman was one of the five players from the touring party to have been 'separated' from the squad and have been placed under isolation on the alleged bio-bubble breach. The statement was issued by Cricket Australia last Saturday. Apart from Rishabh, the other players include the likes of India's vice-captain for the remaining two Tests Rohit Sharma, openers Shubman Gill as well as Prithvi Shaw, and pacer Navdeep Saini. While the aforementioned players were allowed to train, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia had launched an investigation into the matter.

It so happened that the five players had reportedly met an Indian cricket fan at a restaurant on Friday. A fan named Navaldeep Singh took to Twitter to share a series of tweets & a video on meeting the Team India stars at a hotel and went on to claim that he had paid their food bill. As per sources, the actions of the Indian cricketers have come under the scanner of the BCCI for not adhering to the bio-bubble rules set by Cricket Australia.

The fan also made a controversial claim that Rishabh Pant had 'hugged' him, however, backtracked and apologised later, revealing that he was 'excited' to meet them and that social distancing had been maintained throughout. As per the bio-bubble rules, the cricketers had been allowed to dine out at a restaurant but were told to avoid sitting indoors as it could increase the chances of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

