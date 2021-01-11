Ponting Gets Trolled By India Fans As Pant Proves Former Wrong, Takes India Past 200 Runs

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was greeted by a barrage of memes, thanks to the Indian fans as Rishabh Pant proved the former's prediction wrong by taking India past 200 runs on Day five of the 3rd Test at SCG. During a question-answer session on commentary on Day four while Australia were batting at 310 runs, Ponting had claimed that India wouldn't be able to make it past 200 runs in the second innings. However, Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire half-ton as India resumed their mammoth run-chase on Day five, helping India go past the 200-run mark as they headed into lunch.

Fans took to Twitter to troll Ricky Ponting after Rishabh Pant's show with the bat and took to share a picture of both from the IPL which went viral. A picture of Pant imitating Punter and providing dug-out entertainment was shared by netizens who claimed that Pant was out of Ponting's syllabus. It is also important to note that Pant suffered a blow to his elbow while batting in the first innings following which he was taken for scans.

Fans troll Ponting after Pant's fifty

Rishabh Pant coming out of syllabus be like: #AUSvINDtest #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OSSJU3124C — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) January 11, 2021

@RickyPonting what say now !!! India has already crossed 200 with just a loss of 3 wickets !!! Any thoughts now Mr. Ponting ... are we seeing 2001 Eden Garden being re-created @BCCI — Shbhargava (@shivanbhargava) January 11, 2021

#Ponting Whatever happened to your predictions about INDIA not making 200 runs in the 2nd innings PUNTER @RickyPonting pic.twitter.com/Q2cmRXgMvb — Anand K.Vajapeyam (@vajapeyam) January 11, 2021

Pant scores half-ton

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant beat the injury scare to his elbow to score a fifty as he stitched a solid partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 5 of the third Test at the SCG. Resuming their mammoth 407-run chase on the last day of the Test, India lost skipper Rahane early in the first session, forcing Pant to come out to bat. Pant scored 4 boundaries and three sixes en route to his half-century and at the time of publishing of this story, Pant stood unbeaten at 73 at lunch while a gritty Pujara had 41 runs to his name.

Four fours and three sixes in his innings so far...#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4qO06BGzHC — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

It was one of the most productive sessions for India in this Test series with 108 runs coming their way, largely due to Pant's counter-attacking display which did put the Australians in a spot. The session started with Lyon starting the day successfully trapping Rahane with a classical off-spinner's dismissal by tossing one up and it hit the rough while the Indian skipper tried to defend and the forward short leg Matthew Wade was in play. In a change of ploy, Pant was promoted above Hanuma Vihari, with the knowledge that survival won't help on this track and also the left-right combination needed to be in place.

