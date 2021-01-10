Sachin Tendulkar Condemns Racism At SCG Test, Says Bat & Ball Recognises Only Talent

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came forward in support of Team India's frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj after the duo was allegedly subjected to racial abuse by a section of the unruly crowd in the ongoing third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

'Cricket never discriminates': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster wrote that the sport is meant to unite and not divide anyone and that the gentleman's game never discriminates. Giving further clarification on the same, the Little Master added that the bat and ball recognize the talent of the person holding them and not the race, colour, religion or nationality. Furthermore, the 2011 World Cup winner added that those who do not understand this have no place in a sporting arena.

SPORT is meant to UNITE us, not DIVIDE us.



Cricket never discriminates. The bat & ball recognizes talent of the person holding them - not race, colour, religion or nationality. Those who don’t understand this have NO PLACE in a sporting arena.@ICC @BCCI @CricketAus #racism — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 10, 2021

READ: Aakash Chopra Bats For Eradication Of Racism After Pacer Siraj Was Subjected To It Twice

Siraj once again abused by the Australian crowd

Speedster Mohammed Siraj had complained of being subjected to racial abuses yet again on Day Four of the third Test. At the end of the 85th over of Australia's second innings, Siraj walked up to the umpires along with stand-in Test captain Ajinkya Rahane to report the incident following which the police asked the spectators responsible to leave the stand. Siraj was subjected to racism from the spectators at the SCG while he was standing at the boundary rope after completing the 85th over.

READ: Irfan Pathan Condemns Racial Abuse During SCG Test, Gives A Strong Reply To Offenders

As per sources, four spectators were reportedly asked to move back and sit further up the stands after the Indian team complained to the umpires.

This was the second such incident after a similar one was reported by the Indian team on Saturday i.e. on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match.

READ: Australia Coach Justin Langer 'upset & Disappointed' With Unruly Behaviour From SCG Crowd

Cricket Australia issues statement on racism in ongoing SCG Test

“Cricket Australia has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms following the alleged racial abuse of members of the Indian cricket squad by a section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday,” read the statement.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.