Pope First, Leach Next: Rishabh Pant Leaps To Grab Both Wickets, Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Carrying his form forward into the tests against England, Rishabh Pant has been the talk of the town ever since he led India to the historic Test series win in Australia. Despite India's defeat in the first Test, pant's 90-odd runs were a silver lining and his form as continued in the second Test as well with the wicketkeeper scoring a quickfire 50 in the first innings of the second Test. Apart from the bat, Pant has also put up a magnificent display of wicketkeeping, nearly cementing his place in Kohli's Test XI.

The Delhi-lad grabbed two brilliant catches behind the stumps on day 2 of the second Test at the Chepauk as England's batting lineup crumbled like a house of cards. First, the wicketkeeper dove sharply to his left to grab onto the ball nicked by Ollie Pope helping Mohammed Siraj bag his first wicket on home soil. Pant then repeated his acrobatics again as he leapt to grab the ball out of the mid-air to dismiss Jack Leach. Pant's both aerial catches impressed netizens to the extent that the wicketkeeper was likened to 'Superman' on Twitter.

Watch his catches here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

I have enjoyed these two catches from Rishabh Pant as much as I have enjoyed his batting.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 14, 2021

Rishabh Pant Bhai Dil Jeet liya yaar.

What a Catch! Just superb.🔥#RP17 pic.twitter.com/e8JxXK4H1I — ⚠️🅰️Dℹ¹⁸⚠️ (@Adi_Rukhster06) February 14, 2021

Rishab pant what a player. He's come such a long way. To being booed and people chanting dhoni dhoni when pant dropped a catch and now getting the biggest cheer for a player in Dhoni's home stadium. Rishab 😍 — Vedant Gedela (@vedant_gedela) February 14, 2021

India rattle England

After having registered 329 in the first innings of the second Test, Indian bowlers tormented the English bowling lineup with Ravichandran Ashwin yet again leading the attack. The local lad registered his second consecutive five-for as India bowled out England for merely 134. Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone and Stuart Broad were Ashwin's targets on Day 2 of the second Test. Debutant Axar Patel also had an impressive start to his Test career as he claimed the wickets of in-form Joe Root and Moeen Ali. Ben Foakes top-scored for England with 42 runs holding one end strong as wickets fell from the other end. India now lead by 212 runs with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on taking on the attack.

