Vaughan Blames Chepauk Pitch For England's Crumble; Shane Warne Counters, Backs Team India

With Team India dominating the proceedings in the second Test against England so far, veteran cricketers Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan have once again locked horns but off the field this time. The former cricketers engaged in a Twitter tussle on Sunday morning as India ripped apart England's batting lineup on a turning pitch at the Chepauk. Consequently, when Vaughan jumped to blame the pitch for England's crumbling batting, Warne countered the former English skipper by stating that the visitors should have bowled better in the first innings.

The matter did not end there as Vaughan then rebutted by claiming that the pitch didn't offer much assistance for the first two sessions during England's bowling and stepped up his attack by adding that India would have drawn the first Test if they batted better. The Australian spin maestro then meticulously pointed out the difference between the first and the current Test as he noted that the wicket had started turning in the last few days of the first Test making it difficult for India to bat on whereas in the current Test the pitch has been the same since day 1 for both the teams.

"England bowled poorly and Rohit, Pant and Jinx showed how to bat," Warne highlighted.

Concluding his argument on the back foot, Vaughan conceded that India has been better in all aspects but mentioned that the pitch hasn't been the same from ball one. The English skipper took a veiled dig at the hosts for preparing a pitch to suit the Indian team and to gain an advantage.

It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

The toss was more important to win in the 1st test than this one, as it did nothing the 1st 2 days. Then exploded. This one has been a turner from ball one. Eng should’ve bowled India out for 220. No different between spinning or seaming & Rohit showed how to play on this surface https://t.co/xg1gPDetRs — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 14, 2021

It didn’t do anywhere near as much for 2 sessions ... Spun but not like what it’s doing now ... India would have drawn the first Test if they had batted anything like in the 1st innings ... This isn’t a good Test match pitch ... https://t.co/HhK6dYLiHm — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

Come on maaaaaate ! The last few days of the 1st test, the wicket started exploding & no one said a word about the pitch when India had no chance. At least this test it’s been the same for both teams from ball one. Eng bowled poorly & Rohit, Pant and Jinx showed how to bat. https://t.co/lx31k7BqCl — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 14, 2021

There’s no diff between the ball seaming/spinning to much. We always want a fair contest between bat/ball. India have batted & bowled better than Eng in this match - simple. Conditions have been the same for both sides from ball one. But this is excessive & in favour of the ball https://t.co/lx31k7BqCl — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 14, 2021

India been better in all aspects .. But the pitch hasn’t been the same from Ball one !!! It’s fine to produce whatever you want at home to gain advantage .. But this pitch for a 5 day Test match is a stinker .. but if I was India I would have done the same ..👍 https://t.co/ySGGzwg9ja — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

India rattles England for 134

After having registered 329 in the first innings of the second Test, Indian bowlers tormented the English bowling lineup with Ravichandran Ashwin yet again leading the attack. The local lad registered his second consecutive five-for as India bowled out England for merely 134. Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone and Stuart Broad were Ashwin's targets on Day 2 of the second Test. Debutant Axar Patel also had an impressive start to his Test career as he claimed the wickets of in-form Joe Root and Moeen Ali. Ben Foakes top-scored for England with 42 runs holding one end strong as wickets fell from the other end. India now lead by 212 runs with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on taking on the attack.

