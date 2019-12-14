Virat Kohli Wonderstruck At Pietersen's 'unreal' Find, Asks Where He's From

A video of a toddler playing some truly fantastic cricket shots had earlier gone viral on social media. Many people and even cricketers reacted to the video, including former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Just a day ago, Pietersen was in awe after watching the young boy's batting skills and asked India captain Virat Kohli if he would consider the kid for selection.

Skipper Kohli was quick to respond to Pietersen's advice and acknowledge the 'unreal' talent of the young boy. Have a look.

"Where's he from??? He's unreal," Kohli wrote.

Furthermore, former Proteas cricketer Jacques Kallis also commented on the picture and termed the young boy's batting skills as 'serious talent'.

KP wants Kohli to pick a kid for his squad

Virat Kohli who has been a batting superstar across formats in this decade has been asked for a favour by Kevin Pietersen, who is his former Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate after he saw something special on social media which has been viral for some time. Recently after having watched the video of a toddler showcasing some amazing cricketing techniques with a variety of drives that were pleasing to the eyes, Kevin Pietersen took to social media and urged the Indian skipper Virat Kohli to pick the little kid in the squad. The former English skipper then asked Virat whether the toddler would be picked.

Even the fans were really impressed with the kid's lovely batting technique at such a young age. Have a look at the toddler's amazing skills.

Michael Vaughan lauds the young talent

Earlier Kevin Pietersen's senior and former English team-mate Michael Vaughan had also appreciated the young talent on social media. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan who had led England to the 2005 Ashes triumph had shared the same adorable video of the toddler playing some top quality shots on the front foot. He then wrote that the kid surely has an English cat or dog.

