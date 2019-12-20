The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

IPL 2020: CSK's 'Rosogulla' Post In Kolkata Makes KKR Tweet To Them In Tamil

Cricket News

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders’ Twitter admins had a funny banter on social media after the IPL 2020 Auction on Thursday, December 20, 2019.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may be rivals on the field but their Twitter handles sometimes paint a different picture. The teams had a funny banter on Twitter after the IPL 2020 auction on Thursday. Kolkata Knight Riders bought 9 players in the auction. Also, they bought Pat Cummins, who became the costliest overseas purchase in IPL. On the other hand, CSK bought only 4 players including two big buys of Piyush Chawla and Sam Curran. CSK's Twitter handle posted a picture of a team official eating “rosogolla” (a sweet Bengali dish) during the auction, making the most of being in Kolkata.

Also Read | CSK IPL 2020 Team: List Of Sold Players And Full Squad After IPL Auction 2020

Also Read | IPL Auction Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Outbid CSK To Land Nathan Coulter-Nile

To the image posted by CSK, KKR sweetly replied in Tamil. They replied asking whether it is good or not. 

Also Read | IPL Auction LIVE Updates: CSK Deny Piyush Chawla's Return To KXIP, Buy Him For Rs. 6.75 Cr

Also Read | CSK Favourite Dwayne Bravo Meets MNM Chief Kamal Haasan, Gives Him Something

CSK continued the conversation in Tamil as well. They wrote that the dish is really very sweet. 

Also Read | IPL 2020 Auction: 5 Top Young Cricketers From The South Who Are On CSK's Radar

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh To Attend Dwayne Bravo's Future Gig? Netizens Go Gaga Over CSK Bonding

Also Read |  CSK Emphatically Denies MS Dhoni Exit Speculation; Says 'Nation Knows That'

CSK IPL 2020 team

Existing squad: MS Dhoni (c), Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, N Jagadeesan, M Vijay, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif.

New additions: Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
MUFTI COMPARES KASHMIR TO PROTESTS
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG