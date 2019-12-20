IPL 2020: CSK's 'Rosogulla' Post In Kolkata Makes KKR Tweet To Them In Tamil

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may be rivals on the field but their Twitter handles sometimes paint a different picture. The teams had a funny banter on Twitter after the IPL 2020 auction on Thursday. Kolkata Knight Riders bought 9 players in the auction. Also, they bought Pat Cummins, who became the costliest overseas purchase in IPL. On the other hand, CSK bought only 4 players including two big buys of Piyush Chawla and Sam Curran. CSK's Twitter handle posted a picture of a team official eating “rosogolla” (a sweet Bengali dish) during the auction, making the most of being in Kolkata.

To the image posted by CSK, KKR sweetly replied in Tamil. They replied asking whether it is good or not.

CSK continued the conversation in Tamil as well. They wrote that the dish is really very sweet.

RomboRomboChweetpo 😄 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 19, 2019

CSK IPL 2020 team

Existing squad: MS Dhoni (c), Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, N Jagadeesan, M Vijay, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif.

New additions: Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran.