Preity Zinta Shares 'smiling Selfies' After Punjab's Win Against Mumbai

After defeating Bangalore IPL team off the last ball, Punjab once again found themselves taking the run chase too deep against Mumbai, leading the game to two Super Overs on Sunday. Chasing 11 runs in the second Super Over, the "Universe Boss" cracked a six off the first ball before opener Mayank Agarwal smashed successive fours to give Punjab their second consecutive win in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Praising her team, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle to share some selfies with the team mates. The first picture featured Chris Gayle and Anil Kumble. The second picture had captain KL Rahul smiling ear to ear. In the last picture, Preity thanked Mohammad Shami for 'unleashing a beast on the cricket ground.' She further called Shami one of the 'main architects' of Sunday's victory.

For Punjab, Shami bowled a brilliant first Super Over, defending five runs which was followed by Chris Jordan conceding 11 runs in the second.

