Preity Zinta 'still shaking' after Mumbai-Punjab nailbiter, other Bollywood stars poke fun

Was the Punjab vs Mumbai match the 'best in the history' of Dream11 Indian Premier League? This was a talking point as one of the most unique instances of two super overs decided the fate of the encounter. Punjab team’s co-owner Preity Zinta had her heart in her mouth during the nailbiter, and even Bollywood stars had similar feelings, some even joking over it.

READ: Jasprit Bumrah's 5 Wickets Against Punjab In Mumbai's Super Over Defeat: Watch

Bollywood stars react to Mumbai vs Punjab thriller

Preity Zinta jumped with joy in the stands of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as the winning runs were scored by Mayank Agarwal. Reacting to the video posted by the Dream11 IPL Twitter handle, the actor wrote ‘actions speak louder than words’ and that she was completely at a loss of words. She was shocked that two super overs were played and that she was ‘still shaking.’

Preity expressed her pride at the 'boys' for the ‘supreme team effort’ as she wrote, 'What a game, what a night, what a feeling’.

Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs ? OMG ! I’m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys. What a game, what a night, what a feeling â¤ï¸ Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort ðŸ‘Š Team work at its best. #MIvsKXIP #Dream11IPL https://t.co/xvdEMmdDjF — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 18, 2020

Meanwhile, many other stars were glued to their sets. Riteish Deshmukh wondered if three super overs would be possible, at one stage. He also posted a poll asking who he thought would win. The actor also joked about both the teams giving away the advantage, Punjab during the 20-20 overs and Mumbai, in the first Super Over, while praising Mayank Agarwal’s heroics, which also included a stunning catch.

Super ke upar Super - kya bolti public ???? Kaun jeetega ?? — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 18, 2020

READ: Preity Zinta Vs Nita Ambani? Memes Go Viral after Mumbai Vs Punjab Super Over Match

With the match no getting a winner even as the match entered the wee hours, Vrajesh Hirjee jokingly wanted the match to get over so that people could sleep and go to work.

Atul Kasbekar was pinning hopes for Mumbai when the scores got tied initially and continued to back the team when they restricted Punjab to just 5 runs in the first Super Over. However, the scores were tied again and once again he felt Punjab won’t be able to hold their nerve, in the second Super Over. The photographer-producer was proved wrong though as he joked how Punjab would say ‘Hold my beer’ as they finally won the encounter.

When #KXIP tied the score I was certain that #MI would smash them in the super over



When they scored 5 in the 1st it was all over bar the shouting

But no ðŸ˜³ðŸ¤·ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸



Next super over n no question (in my head) that #KXIP won’t hold their nerve



Punjab says: Hold my beer!

Well playedðŸ‘ðŸ½ — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) October 19, 2020

Saiyami Kher could not get over the match. The actor also highlighted Agarwal’s catch and how he, along with his opening partner and Punjab captain KL Rahu, were having a brilliant season, with luck favouring them on Sunday.

Can’t get over last nights game! @mayankcricket ‘s catch depicts what both he & @klrahul11 have done this season. They have given it their all! I’m just glad luck favoured them yesterday. Top knock from Rahul again! A team which deserved much more on the points table. #MIvsKXIP — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) October 19, 2020

Punjab vs Mumbai nailbiter

Both the team tied the match after their respective 20 overs by scoring 176/6 each, and both the teams could score 5 runs each in the first Super Over. In the second Super Over, Chris Gayle set the win with a six off the first ball, and then Mayank Agarwal smacked two fours in two balls as Punjab achieved the target of 12 in just 4 balls.

Fifties from Quinton de Kock and Man of the Match KL Rahul, and impressive bowling by Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, both in the 20-20 overs and Super Over, were the other highlights of the match.

READ: Dream11 IPL Updated Points Table: Punjab Move Up To 6th After Historic Super Over Win

READ: Jimmy Neesham Trolls Punjab Teammate Glenn Maxwell For Taking Coke Bottles From The Ground

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.