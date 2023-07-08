Kohli Faces Siraj, Jaiswal Gets Tips From Dravid As India Preps For Tests Vs WI - WATCH

Team India will be facing the West Indies in a bilateral series starting on July 12. The first edition will be a 2 Test match as India seems to prepare for the Asian Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup in October. The Indian team was seen enjoying their final net session in Barbados, with captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli polishing their skills on Friday, July 7.

3 things you need to know

India lost their 2nd consecutive WTC Final last month

West Indies have failed to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

IND vs WI will be a month-long bilateral series

Also Read: 'He Has The Right To Ask': Ex-cricketer Star Digs Out Disputed 'Ashwin' WTC Final Decision

Indian stars shine during the net session

The players can be seen stretching in a video that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on its Twitter account. They then move on to the nets. Among the batters spotted in action were Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Preps in Barbados done ✅#TeamIndia off to Dominica next to begin training for the 1st Test against West Indies 👌👌#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Ky5HSQcxR6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2023

Rahul Dravid observed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, Ashwin, Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, and all other players of the Indian team and gave the video a thumbs up as it concluded with a brief clip from a receiving exercise.

Also Read: Richest Cricketer In The World Is Not Kohli Or Dhoni But A First-Class Player From India

Where will the First Test of IND vs WI gonna be played?

The first Test of the upcoming series will be played at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica, and the second Test will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

Rahul Dravid's squad participated in a two-day practice match in order to be ready for the Tests. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Axar demonstrated their batting prowess in the first innings, with Jaiswal scoring an outstanding 54 and Axar adding 35. After a strong start, Rohit departed with 24 runs off of 67 deliveries. Sadly, Kohli was easily removed by Unadkat after only scoring three runs off of twelve deliveries.

At 191, the squad announced the conclusion of its first innings. Ashwin's team answered with a score of 239. Notably, two indigenous West Indies cricketers took the top two spots, with Jadeja's 38 and Shardul Thakur's 29 being the next-highest scorers.