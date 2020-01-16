Prithvi Shaw Flies To New Zealand After Successful Shoulder Surgery At NCA

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced on Thursday that 20-year-old batting superstar Prithvi Shaw has been declared fit and will be joining India A for the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand A. Shaw had a rough 2019 during which he was banned for consuming a prohibited drug for 4 months. On his comeback, Shaw sustained a shoulder injury in a Ranji Trophy 2019/20 fixture for Mumbai against Karnataka on January 3.

Prithvi Shaw passes his fitness test

On my way to New Zealand. Really excited to join my teammates. One of my favourite places where we won the ICC U19 World Cup in 2018. pic.twitter.com/TU3svQgcCQ — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) January 16, 2020

Prithvi Shaw had been working hard towards making a comeback into the senior national side after his doping ban ended in November 2019. However, in a Ranji game on January 3, Shaw was fielding when he ended up sustaining a shoulder injury. Shaw's participation on the India A tour of New Zealand was put under doubt. It was later declared that Shaw would miss the practice games ahead of the series. To his fans' and his own delight, Prithvi Shaw has now been declared fit to participate in India A's series against New Zealand A. Shaw declared the same and is now on his way to New Zealand. The BCCI has also made the declaration official and has cited that Prithvi's rehabilitation has been completed. Shaw may be picked in the Indian Test team which will play New Zealand after the India A series concludes.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar begins recovery

Another major injury that took place last year was that of fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The pacer was diagnosed with sports hernia after the ailment initially went unrecognised at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The BCCI confirmed that Kumar completed a successful surgery for the same in London and is now making his way back to India where he will rehabilitate himself at the NCA in Bengaluru. New Zealand A will face India A in the first ODI on January 22.

