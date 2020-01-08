Prithvi Shaw Accused For Leading Poor Lifestyle After Ranji Trophy Injury: Report

Former India Under-19 captain Prithvi Shaw was recently ruled of India ‘A’ squad for the upcoming practice matches against New Zealand. Shaw made his Test debut for India against West Indies in 2018 and was adjudged as ‘Player of the Series’ in his maiden international assignment itself. Since then, the cricketer has been out of action for all the wrong reasons.

Prithvi Shaw accused of leading poor lifestyle after Ranji Trophy injury

Injuries have plagued Prithvi Shaw from being selected in the Indian team. According to reports, the cricketer is not making enough efforts to remain fit. He was present in India’s squad during their tour of Australia in 2018-19. However, a foot injury during a practice game prompted him out of the 4 Tests that followed.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also handed out Prithvi Shaw with a back-dated 8-month ban for a doping violation in 2019. His ban lasted till November and the right-hander then played for Mumbai in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy. However, during a game against Karnataka, Prithvi Shaw was once again injured himself during fielding. He hurt his left shoulder and will now miss the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand A. The cricketer will now have to race against time in order to regain fitness for the two first-class matches ahead of New Zealand Tests.

According to a leading Indian daily, multiple sources (who are probably officials from the Mumbai team management) have confirmed that it is his lifestyle that has caused him repeated injuries. They said that Shaw is not making his opportunities count and only has himself to blame for his misfortunes. They also added that Prithvi Shaw was selected ahead of the then heavy run-getter Mayank Agarwal for the 2018-19 series in Australia. Since the cricketer injured himself and failed to make the most of his opportunity ‘Down Under’, Mayank Agarwal was then selected in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test.

Ind vs SL 2020

Meanwhile, India are now facing Sri Lanka in the ongoing 3-match T20I series. The series will then be followed by another limited-overs home series against Australia before facing New Zealand in a gruelling month-and-a-half long tour. As for Shaw, he could target a comeback in the IPL 2020 playing for the Delhi Capitals team.

