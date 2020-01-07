Prithvi Shaw Ruled Out Of Practice Games Against New Zealand Due To Injury

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw, who was earlier named in the India A squad for upcoming practice games in New Zealand, has been ruled out of the practice games due to injury. Shaw suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding on Day 1 of Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka.

Shaw to miss practice games against New Zealand

Shaw had hurt his left shoulder while saving an overthrow on the opening day of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka on Friday. He neither fielded during the second day nor he came out to bat and later left for Bengaluru.

The Mumbai-lad is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has been ruled out of India A’s two upcoming practice games in New Zealand. A call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches will be taken at a later stage, BCCI stated.

Karnataka hand Mumbai 2nd consecutive loss

Karnataka handed Mumbai its second consecutive loss at home while they extended their unbeaten run in the Ranji Trophy. While the Mumbai-lads failed to get going, skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front as he notched up 77 runs to help the side post a respectable total of 194.

In response, the Karnataka openers stitched significant partnership as Ravikumar Samarth slammed 86 runs missing out on a deserving century. Sharath BR was the second-highest scorer after Samarth while skipper Karun Nair departed without even opening his account in the game. Young-lad Sarfaraz Khan remained unbeaten in the second innings but could only do as much as he could with wickets from the other end constantly falling.

Rohit Sharma gives pep talk To Struggling Mumbai Ranji Team

Senior India player Rohit Sharma on Tuesday gave a pep talk to the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, which has suffered back-to-back defeats at home. A source in the Mumbai team, who was present on the occasion, said India's limited-overs vice-captain "spoke to the Mumbai Ranji team on how to overcome the current situation" at the suburban BKC facility.

Rohit, who has been rested for the current T20 series against Sri Lanka, had watched the second day's play between Mumbai and Karnataka on Saturday for a brief while. He comes to the BKC for training and had batted in the nets on Sunday. Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant, bowling coach Pradeep Sundaram and team manager Ajinkya Naik were also present on the occasion.

