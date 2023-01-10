Batting for Mumbai on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Assam, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw completed his double century and elevated Mumbai’s score to over 380 in 85 overs. Opening for Mumbai in the first innings of the game, Prithvi completed his century in 235 balls and became a talking point on social media. Indian cricket fans flooded Twitter with their reactions to Shaw’s double hundred and said the youngster is nearing a Team India call-up.

Meanwhile, this was the 12th 100+ knock in first-class cricket for the 23-year-old. Prior to the Assam vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match, Shaw’s stats in first-class cricket stood at 3244 runs in 40 games with 11 centuries and 15 half-centuries. As the play concluded on Day 1, Shaw remained unbeaten on 240 off 283 balls at a strike rate of 84.81, with the help of 33 fours and one six.

Mumbai end Day 1 on 397/2 with Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten

Mumbai were off to a flying start to the Ranji Trophy game as Shaw and Musheer Khan hit a 123-run stand for the first wicket. While the latter was dismissed on an individual knock of 42 runs off 72 balls, Shaw continued his batting onslaught. He wAS partnered by Armaan Jaffer as they stitched a second-wicket stand of 74 runs before Jaffer went back to the dugout on the individual score of 27 runs in 48 balls.

The 23-year-old was then joined at the middle by Ajinkya Rahane, as both batters went on to hit over 200 runs for the third wicket stand in 49 overs. While Shaw remained not out on 240 runs, Rahane was unbeaten on 73 runs off 140 balls as Mumbai ended the day on a score of 397/2 in 90 overs. Here’s a look at how the Internet reacted to Prithvi Shaw’s double century.

Netizens fail Prithvi Shaw for a stunning double century against Assam in Ranji Trophy

Hope he scores big consistently to make his case stronger for team India — Shivam Dhadhich (@DadheechShivam) January 10, 2023

Making a statement to the @BCCI selection committee. — 155 Kmph (@Angulimal4) January 10, 2023

With Gill's indifferent form in tests, he can get a chance in tests — Daniya (@DaniyaAlex) January 10, 2023

Hope he maintains his good form from here.🙂 — Vineet B Vinayak (@VineetVinayak07) January 10, 2023

Hope Selectors are watching him 🙂 — Ashu Rohitian 45 ❤️ (@AshuAgnihotri20) January 10, 2023

He is eyeing Australia series. — Harish (@Harish_SPE) January 10, 2023

Everyone knows now that "why kattappa killed bahubali?" but how one will know that "why prithvi is out of Indian team?"#PrithviShaw — Rampal Chauhan (@imRampalChauhan) January 10, 2023

What future holds for Prithvi Shaw?

While Prithvi Shaw will look to convert his knock into a triple-century on Wednesday, he is certainly making a case for his inclusion in the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia. India vs Australia Test series is scheduled to begin from February 9 onwards. India will be facing the Pat Cummins-led Australian Test team, eyeing qualification for the ICC World Test Championship final, scheduled to be played this year.