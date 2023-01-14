Prithvi Shaw Goes On A Instagram Posting Spree After Finally Getting A Team India Call-up

Young Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw became one of the biggest talking points for the Indian cricketing community on Friday following his inclusion in India’s T20I squad. As BCCI announced the squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour of India 2023, Prithvi was recalled to the T20 squad for the three-match series against the Kiwis. This came after Shaw’s exploits in the domestic circuit, where he scored tons of runs for Mumbai across competitions.

IND vs SL: Prithvi Shaw returns to Team India squad

Meanwhile, following the team announcement, Shaw took to his official Instagram handle and put out a series of stories. The 23-year-old reshared stories of people wishing him congratulations on receiving the India call-up and thanked them in return. It is pertinent to mention that Shaw made his last international appearance for India in July 2021 and remained on the sidelines for a better part of two years after that.

Prithvi Shaw's rise in the Indian domestic circuit

However, the youngster didn’t let his morale round and scored tons of runs across competitions in the domestic circuit to make selectors notice. He recently hit a stunning knock of 379 runs in 383 balls for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match against Assam. Following his heroic knock, it was widely considered that Prithvi will soon receive an India call up and so he did.

Prithvi is currently the sixth-highest runscorer in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 with 539 runs in five games at a strike rate of 91.35 and an average of 67.37. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Shaw hit 332 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 181.42 and an average of 36.88. He was the third-highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 with 283 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 152.97.

India's squad for the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.