Prithvi Shaw Needs Kane Williamson's Technique To Succeed In Tests: VVS Laxman

Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw was called in as a replacement for in-form opener Rohit Sharma for the ongoing away Test series against New Zealand. However, the right-hander could score only 16 and 14 runs in the two innings of the first Test at Wellington. The defeat was also India’s first since December 2018 and it broke their seven-match winning streak in the longest format. New Zealand now lead the two-match Test series 1-0.

NZ vs Ind: VVS Laxman advises Prithvi Shaw to follow Kane Williamson

After witnessing Prithvi Shaw’s twin failures in Wellington, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman said that the young batsman should “take a leaf” out of Kane Williamson’s book. The New Zealand skipper top-scored in the first Test with a gritty 89 in the first innings. While writing for a leading Indian daily, VVS Laxman admired Kane Williamson’s match-defining innings and said that the right-hander has set an example of how to bat in these conditions.

VVS Laxman pointed out that Prithvi Shaw loves playing on the on-side. However, the youngster is better off playing straight when the ball is moving. He advised Shaw to play close to his body as the New Zealand skipper bats similarly in Wellington. Apart from following Kane Williamson, VVS Laxman also advised Prithvi Shaw to learn from fellow Indian opener Mayank Agarwal. He wrote that Mayank Agarwal has shown a lot of 'maturity' in difficult New Zealand conditions by batting with application.

NZ vs Ind Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 4:00 AM IST and will be played between February 29 and March 4 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Hotstar and JioTV. You can also view live score updates on the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

That's that from the Basin Reserve as New Zealand win the 1st Test by 10 wickets and register their 100th Test win.



Scorecard - https://t.co/Jo6w0HOybN #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/N9nxwVH0no — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2020

