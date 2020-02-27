The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Prithvi Shaw Needs Kane Williamson's Technique To Succeed In Tests: VVS Laxman

Cricket News

NZ vs Ind: According to former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, young batsman Prithvi Shaw should follow Kane Williamson's batting technique to succeed in Tests.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prithvi Shaw

Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw was called in as a replacement for in-form opener Rohit Sharma for the ongoing away Test series against New Zealand. However, the right-hander could score only 16 and 14 runs in the two innings of the first Test at Wellington. The defeat was also India’s first since December 2018 and it broke their seven-match winning streak in the longest format. New Zealand now lead the two-match Test series 1-0.

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Neil Wagner Reveals Fascinating Trick To Dismiss Virat Kohli And Steve Smith

NZ vs Ind: VVS Laxman advises Prithvi Shaw to follow Kane Williamson

After witnessing Prithvi Shaw’s twin failures in Wellington, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman said that the young batsman should “take a leaf” out of Kane Williamson’s book. The New Zealand skipper top-scored in the first Test with a gritty 89 in the first innings. While writing for a leading Indian daily, VVS Laxman admired Kane Williamson’s match-defining innings and said that the right-hander has set an example of how to bat in these conditions.

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Shubman Gill Likely To Make Test Debut After Prithvi Shaw Skips Practice

VVS Laxman pointed out that Prithvi Shaw loves playing on the on-side. However, the youngster is better off playing straight when the ball is moving. He advised Shaw to play close to his body as the New Zealand skipper bats similarly in Wellington. Apart from following Kane Williamson, VVS Laxman also advised Prithvi Shaw to learn from fellow Indian opener Mayank Agarwal. He wrote that Mayank Agarwal has shown a lot of 'maturity' in difficult New Zealand conditions by batting with application.

Also Read | Prithvi Shaw Sent Back To The Pavilion Courtesy Of A 'stunning' Catch By Tom Latham

NZ vs Ind Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 4:00 AM IST and will be played between February 29 and March 4 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Hotstar and JioTV. You can also view live score updates on the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.     

Also Read | 'He Is Very, Very Destructive': Virat Kohli Backs Young Prithvi Shaw Ahead Of Second Test

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AKHILESH VISITS AZAM KHAN IN JAIL
'POLICE IN ACTIVE MODE NOW'
DHONI'S NET SESSION
SIDHU SURFACES
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE ATTACKS CENTRE
SONIA GANDHI MEETS PRESIDENT