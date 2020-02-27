NZ Vs Ind: Shubman Gill Likely To Make Test Debut After Prithvi Shaw Skips Practice

The Indian team recently suffered a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The defeat was their first since December 2018 and it also broke their seven-match winning streak in the longest format. New Zealand now leads the two-match Test series 1-0.

NZ vs Ind: Shubman Gill likely to feature in second Test

Ahead of the upcoming second Test in Christchurch, the Indian players were seen grinding it out in a training session. Notably, Prithvi Shaw skipped the practice session due to a swelling on his left foot. The right-handed batsman opened the innings for India in the first Test after he was called in as a replacement for the in-form Rohit Sharma. Shaw was also supposed to open in the impending series-deciding game but could well miss out from the playing XI due to his injury.

While Prithvi Shaw skipped the practice session, young cricketer Shubman Gill had a good outing in the nets and is expected to get a call-up to the Indian side for the second Test. According to sources, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was also seen giving some technical batting tips to the 20-year old.

Shubman Gill is yet to play a Test match for India but has represented the ‘Men in Blue’ in two ODIs. In spite of Shubman Gill’s lengthy net session and Prithvi Shaw’s injury, Indian captain Virat Kohli has stated he will certainly play Shaw if he was deemed fit by the team management.

NZ vs Ind 2nd Test live: New Zealand vs India live streaming details

The second Test match between the two nations will now be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match will be played between February 29 and March 4. The ongoing Test series also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The New Zealand vs India live streaming will start at 4 AM IST on Hotstar and Jio TV.

That's that from the Basin Reserve as New Zealand win the 1st Test by 10 wickets and register their 100th Test win.



Scorecard - https://t.co/Jo6w0HOybN #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/N9nxwVH0no — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2020

