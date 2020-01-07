Rohit Sharma Slams Media For 'dragging Families' In Rift Speculations With Virat Kohli

India batsman Rohit Sharma had a wonderful 2019 in which he dominated cricket on all fronts. From scoring five centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup to lifting the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy for a record fourth time, there were very few things that Sharma did not achieve. Sharma ended the year as the joint-highest T20I run-scorer of all time and also discovered the Test opener in himself when he dominated South Africa in the 3-match Test series in October 2019.

Rohit Sharma opens up on 'rift' rumours with Virat Kohli

Talking to a leading Indian news agency, Rohit Sharma spoke about 2019 and more so on media reports alleging a fallout between him and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. There were also reports of the senior players' families extending their trips in England during the ICC Cricket World Cup beyond their designated number of days. Another set of reports claimed that Rohit Sharma unfollowed Bollywood actor and Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram. Rohit was very much aware of these reports but was disappointed that the media dragged the cricketers' families into the controversy.

Rohit claimed that his friends showed him those controversial reports and he laughed them off until his family got mentioned in them. He added that Kohli must have felt as disgusted as him while seeing the media constantly attack their relationship. Rohit maintained that families are something that the media should not talk about as they are very important and personal to each cricketer.

Rohit Sharma more confident of succeeding in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma finally announced himself in Test cricket when he was tried as an opener against South Africa in October 2019. The resulting series saw Rohit going on to score 500+ runs in just three matches and announce his long-term arrival in Test cricket. Rohit talked about his impressive performances and mentioned how not fretting about his technique helped him conquer the red ball. He concluded that a change in mindset was necessary to free himself and play some fantastic innings as he had been weighed down by the nervousness regarding his strategy in the longest format of the game in the past on several occasions.

