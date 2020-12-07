Prithvi Shaw's Outfield 'athleticism' Sends Australia Captain Tim Paine Back On 44: WATCH

India A ended Day 1 of their three-day tour match against Australia A at 237-8. On Day 2, skipper Ajinkya Rahane resumed his batting on 108* and added another nine to his overnight score before declaring the innings altogether at 247-9. Indian pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj along with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck some crucial blows on Day 2 morning to reduce Australia A to 98-5 at one stage.

AUS A vs IND A: Highlights from Day 1

AUS A vs IND A live update: Prithvi Shaw’s fielding brilliance end Tim Paine’s defiant knock

At 98-5, Test skipper Tim Paine and all-rounder Cameron Green formed a 104-run stand together to reduce the first-innings deficit between the two sides. Paine batted with intent and aggression as he counter-attacked the Indian bowlers on his way to 44. However, his innings was cut short as he tried to pull Umesh Yadav only to be caught at Prithvi Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw, who was stationed at backward square leg, completed a stunning one-handed catch to finally bring an end to the Paine-Green partnership. He leaped above and grabbed with his outstretched right arm to collect a travelling ball. With Paine’s dismissal, pacer Umesh Yadav further enhanced his fiery spell with his third wicket of the innings.

At the time of publishing, Australia A reached 285-8, i.e. 38 runs ahead of India’s total. Cameron Green was batting at 113 and he was joined by tail-ender Mark Steketee at the other end. Apart from Umesh Yadav, pacer Mohammad Siraj and veteran spinner R Ashwin were also among the wickets.

AUS A vs IND A live update: Watch Prithvi Shaw’s one-handed stunner

Good catch by Shaw!



Paine's gotta go for 44 after a century stand with Green. Watch #AUSAvIND live: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr pic.twitter.com/yvhTgS1IvE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2020

India vs Australia 2020 Test squad

Here is a look at India vs Australia 2020 Test squad for the upcoming Test series.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade and David Warner.

