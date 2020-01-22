'Profile Picture Vs Reality', BBL Hilariously Trolls Adelaide Strikers Opener Phil Salt

The Big Bash League (BBL) always posts something funny or eye-catchy moments on social media during a particular contest. However, it seems that they are taking their creativity to the next level as the tournament heads towards its business end. Lately, BBL has trolled Adelaide Strikers opening batsman Phil Salt hilariously.

BBL hilariously trolls Phil Salt

Phil Salt went berserk after the Melbourne Renegades bowlers after they were put in to bat at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. He hit four consecutive boundaries in his short but entertaining innings and it seemed as if he was all set to make a big one. Nonetheless, his stay at the crease came to an end way sooner than expected when he was cleaned up by the Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell in the fourth over.

Salt walked back to the pavilion for a 14-ball 22 at a strike rate of 157.14. Meanwhile, BBL came forward and posted a collage of the opening batsman. In one image, there is a still image of Salt after he had struck a boundary and on the other one includes him getting castled. The image was captioned as 'Profile picture vs reality'. Take a look.

Profile picture vs reality #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/aSH39XEHHq — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 22, 2020

Even the fans were very impressed with this sense of humour. Here are some of the reactions.

thats cold 😂 — Cunty McCuntface (@W4STR3L_lives) January 22, 2020

hahah — jamshid ali khan (@dr_jmshd) January 22, 2020

That's mean 😂 — Nattus happy new fear Rattus (@nattusrattus) January 22, 2020

😂😂👌👌😂😂 — Kushal Gedekar (@GedekarKushal) January 22, 2020

The Adelaide Strikers posted 162/4 in their 20 overs riding on Jonathan Wells' stellar innings of an unbeaten 36-ball 55 at a strike rate of 152.78 including four boundaries and two maximums. Clint Hinchliffe was the pick of the bowlers for the Melbourne Stars with figures of 3/19 from his three overs at an economy rate of 6.33.

