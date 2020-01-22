IPL 2020: From Virat Kohli To Devdutt Padikal; Salaries Of RCB Players

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have had legends like Rahul Dravid, Kevin Pietersen, Anil Kumble and Daniel Vettori represent them. However, the team from Bangalore has still not managed to get a single IPL trophy. The three-time IPL runners-up will look to finally change their fortunes in 2018 as the high-spending team has invested in the likes of Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch and Chris Morris. Let us take a look at the entire squad that RCB is fielding for IPL 2020 along with their salaries for the 2020 season.

ALSO READ | RCB set to unleash their own 'Ravindra Jadeja' from Bengal during IPL 2020

RCB Team 2020: Player salaries

Virat Kohli

The batsman from India will continue to captain the team and be paid ₹17 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

AB de Villiers

The South-African wicketkeeper-batsman will be paid ₹11 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

Chris Morris

The South-African all-rounder will be paid ₹10 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The spin bowler from India will be paid ₹6 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

Shivam Dubey

The all-rounder from India will be paid ₹5 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab players and their salaries list for the upcoming edition

Aaron Finch

The batsman from Australia will be paid ₹4.4 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

Umesh Yadav

The Indian pace bowler will be paid ₹4.2 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

Kane Richardson

The Australian pace bowler will be paid ₹4 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

ALSO READ |

Washington Sundar

The Indian spinner will be paid ₹3.2 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

Navdeep Saini

The Indian pacer will be paid ₹3 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

Mohammed Siraj

The Indian pacer will be paid ₹3.2 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

Dale Steyn

The South African pacer will be paid ₹2 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli enjoys downtime in Auckland with healthy meals, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja

Parthiv Patel

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman will be paid ₹1.7 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

Moeen Ali

The English all-rounder will be paid ₹1.7 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.

Pawan Negi

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹1 crore for his participation in IPL 2020.

Gurkeerat Mann Singh

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹50 lakhs for his participation in IPL 2020.

Isuru Udana

The Sri Lankan all-rounder will be paid ₹50 lakhs for his participation in IPL 2020.

Pavan Deshpande

The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹20 lakhs for his participation in IPL 2020.

Josh Philippe

The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman will be paid ₹20 lakhs for his participation in IPL 2020.

Shahbaz Ahmed

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹20 lakhs for his participation in IPL 2020.

Devdutt Padikkal

The Indian batsman will be paid ₹20 lakhs for his participation in IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli over Steve Smith? Ex-Australia player picks the better batsman across formats