IPL 2020: From Virat Kohli To Devdutt Padikal; Salaries Of RCB Players

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have had legends like Rahul Dravid, Kevin Pietersen, Anil Kumble and Daniel Vettori represent them. However, the team from Bangalore has still not managed to get a single IPL trophy. The three-time IPL runners-up will look to finally change their fortunes in 2018 as the high-spending team has invested in the likes of Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch and Chris Morris. Let us take a look at the entire squad that RCB is fielding for IPL 2020 along with their salaries for the 2020 season.
The batsman from India will continue to captain the team and be paid ₹17 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The South-African wicketkeeper-batsman will be paid ₹11 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The South-African all-rounder will be paid ₹10 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The spin bowler from India will be paid ₹6 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The all-rounder from India will be paid ₹5 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The batsman from Australia will be paid ₹4.4 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The Indian pace bowler will be paid ₹4.2 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The Australian pace bowler will be paid ₹4 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The Indian spinner will be paid ₹3.2 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The Indian pacer will be paid ₹3 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The Indian pacer will be paid ₹3.2 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The South African pacer will be paid ₹2 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman will be paid ₹1.7 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The English all-rounder will be paid ₹1.7 crores for his participation in IPL 2020.
The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹1 crore for his participation in IPL 2020.
The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹50 lakhs for his participation in IPL 2020.
The Sri Lankan all-rounder will be paid ₹50 lakhs for his participation in IPL 2020.
The Indian all-rounder will be paid ₹20 lakhs for his participation in IPL 2020.
The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman will be paid ₹20 lakhs for his participation in IPL 2020.
The Indian batsman will be paid ₹20 lakhs for his participation in IPL 2020.
The Indian batsman will be paid ₹20 lakhs for his participation in IPL 2020.
