Proteas Pacer Dale Steyn Makes Himself 'unavailable' For IPL 2021, Will Play Other Leagues

South African speedster Dale Steyn has made himself unavailable for the upcoming edition of the IPL due to personal reasons. Taking to Twitter, the Proteas bowler shared that he had apprised the Bangalore team of his decision and that the franchise had also responded positively. Steyn confirmed that he is not hanging up his boots yet and has something else planned out which he is 'excited' for.

"Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding. No I’m not retired," Steyn wrote on Twitter.

I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do something’s I’ve been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much.



NO, I’m NOT retired. 😉



Here’s to a great 2021 🤙 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 2, 2021

Reacting to Steyn's decision, the Bangalore franchise tweeted that the speedster will be missed and thanked him for all the memories.

You will be missed, Dale Steyn! Thank you for the memories and keep rooting for us. 🙏🏼🤗 https://t.co/7b4WZ348wZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 2, 2021

In Tests, Steyn finished with 439 wickets in 93 matches at an outstanding average of 22.95 and a strike rate of 42.30. In the one-dayers, he has so far collected 195 wickets from 125 games at an average of 25.9 and a strike rate of 31.9. The 37-year-old pacer also played in three matches in the IPL 2020 for Bangalore and claimed one wicket. He last played in the Lanka Premier League representing the Kandy Tuskers.

10 teams in IPL 2021

Meanwhile, the BCCI which held its 89th AGM recently ratified the proposal of including two new franchises in the IPL from the 2021 edition onwards. The two new franchises are expected to be Lucknow and Ahmedabad, with the latter likely to get the newly inaugurated Motera Stadium as its home, as per sources. With the inclusion of two new franchises, the IPL 2022 is also expected to witness 94 league matches instead of the usual 56-matches long season. After a successful season in the UAE, the IPL 2022 will feature 10 teams, for which the BCCI will soon float tenders inviting bidders to buy the new franchises. The bidding will be followed by a mega auction which will witness all 10 franchises fighting for the players to build their squads.

