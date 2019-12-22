Proteas Pacer Dale Steyn Picks The Best Test Bowling Unit In The World Currently

South Africa ace fast bowler, Dale Steyn on Saturday, had a fun interaction with his fans on Twitter as he interacted with netizens through a Question and Answer session. The right-arm pacer who was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday in the IPL Auction for the upcoming season answered questions about his favourites and also about the upcoming IPL season. When Steyn was asked about the best Test bowling unit in the world currently, he gave a definite answer but also said that it was a bit difficult to choose. The Proteas pacer, however, said that the Indian bowling side was the best in the world currently.

'Tight call'

Best fast bowling test unit right now! — Rahul Gupta (@maverickraahul) December 21, 2019

Tight call.... probably gana go with India — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 21, 2019



'QDK, Ab, Virat'

The Q&A turned out to be very interesting and brought out a candid side of the Proteas pacer. When asked about his favourite fast bowler in international cricket currently and the batsmen, Steyn picked Australia's Patrick Cummins as his favourite and AB de Villiers, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Proteas' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock as the best batsmen, respectively.

At the age of 20 did you know you're going to be the greatest ?? — Faizan Tajmohammad (@FTajmohammad) December 21, 2019

Knew it at 15 😉 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 21, 2019

Through the Q&A, Steyn also seemed determined to win the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore, as he responded with a cup emoticon when a user asked what can people expect of him in the upcoming IPL season. Furthermore, while responding to other questions, he also recollected his experience bowling to Sachin Tendulkar back in 2010 and termed it as 'haunting'. Steyn also tweeted that his favourite Indian food is butter chicken and called 'retirement' the best part of his cricketing career. When asked if he thinks whether South Africa has a chance against England with the new coaching staff, Steyn responded, "Big chance! Eng weren’t convincing in NZ, that’s not to say they not good, I’m just saying they didn’t look the part. Under Bouch I feel we have it covered, but it’s gana be exciting"

