Shaheen Afridi Accused Of Racism By A Journalist, Demands A Public Apology From The Pacer

Shaheen Afridi provided a much-needed breakthrough for Pakistan in the ongoing second Test match at the National Stadium in Karachi where the hosts now seem to be in the driver's seat courtesy of his great fifer on Friday, December 20. This was also Afridi's maiden five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket. He finished with figures of 5/77. Meanwhile, what should have been a delightful occasion for the youngster has now turned into a forgettable moment. Here's the reason behind it.

Shaheen Afridi accused of Racism

This had happened after the end of the play on Friday while the tall pacer while addressing the media during the press conference.

During the media interaction, when one of the journalists had asked him a question, Shaheen replied by saying “Please throw some light on yourself so that I may see you clearly” as the press box erupted in laughter.

However, the journalist did not take this in a funny manner and has demanded a public apology from Afridi failing which he has threatened to take the speedster to the court for his racial comments.

''Immediately after I had asked a question, he (Afridi) asked me to throw some light on myself so that he will be able to see me. I smell racial abuse in this because my color matches with that of the negros. Shaheen Shah Afridi after making this statement has gone against ICC's international code of conduct. If he does not issue a public apology for this because I had taken a similar case to the court and the accused had apologized to me. Now, I expect Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan Cricket Board and whoever is responsible to issue a public apology or else I will drag them to the court of law. If we do not make these Pakistani players learn a lesson now, then they will continue to indulge in these kinds of activities.''

The video of this incident was posted on social media. Watch it right here.

When a journalist asked Shaheen Afridi a question, the SO CALLED SUPERSTAR Shaheen Afridi passed a racist comment on that journalist by saying him that, “Please throw some light on yourself so that i may see you clearly”.

HIGHLY CONDEMNABLE!!! pic.twitter.com/PrEaRsRGYg — Sunny ⭐️ (@Its_SuNnYzzZ_77) December 20, 2019

The second Test match

Pakistan finally got an opportunity to host a Test match for the first time after a decade after the Sri Lankan players were attacked by the gunmen in early 2009. The first Test at Rawalpindi ended in a stalemate. In the second Test at Lahore, Pakistan who were bowled out after winning the toss and electing to bat first, restricted the Lankans to 271. The hosts in their second innings have extended their lead over 200.

