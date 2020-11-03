PS W Vs ST W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Live

Following two successive victories to claim the top spot in the points table, Sydney Thunder Women will square off against Perth Scorchers Women in the Rebel Women's Big Bash League this week. Here's our PS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and the schedule for the showdown.

PS W vs ST W live: PS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Blacktown ISP Oval

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Time: 9 am IST

PS W vs ST W live: PS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction and preview

What a start to the season for Treno! 👏👏👏 #ThunderNation https://t.co/Y4kmf8bwzt — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) November 3, 2020

Sydney Thunder Women occupy the top spot in the Rebel Women's Big Bash League table with six points to their credit. Sydney have managed two victories in four games, while two games failed to produce a favourable result for either side. Sydney defeated Brisbane Heat by 15 runs in their previous match.

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers sit fifth in the league table. Having won and lost once each, the team have bagged four points after four games. Their previous game against Adelaide Strikers ended in a no-result.

PS W vs ST W Dream11 team, squad list

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Amy Jones, Emma King, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Wyllie

Sydney Scorchers Women: Rachel Trenaman, Samantha Arnold, Tammy Beaumont, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Tahlia Wilson(w), Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Kate Peterson, Rachel Trenaman

PS W vs ST W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont

Batsmen: Amy Jones, Taneale Peschel, Heather Knight (C), Samantha Arnold

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (VC), Rachel Trenaman

Bowlers: Samantha Betts, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Glenn, Samantha Bates

PS W vs ST W match prediction and top picks

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine, Amy Jones

Sydney Scorchers Women: Samantha Bates, Heather Knight

PS W vs ST W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form and the points table, Perth Scorchers Women start off as the favourites to win the tie.

Note: The PS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The PS W vs ST W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Sydney Thunder Twitter

