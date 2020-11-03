Chris Gayle 'The Universe Boss' Trolled By Iceland Cricket For Final Tweet On Dream11 IPL

West Indies veteran Chris Gayle was brutally trolled by Iceland Cricket for the message he sent out to the fans after his team was knocked out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday. KL Rahul's men were up against MS Dhoni's Chennai in a must-win match. It was expected that the Punjab-based franchise would come out all guns blazing and win the encounter to keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive. But a wounded Chennai outfit, who was already out of the playoffs race, thrashed Punjab by 9 wickets to kick them out of the tournament.

Iceland Cricket savagely trolls Chris Gayle

After Punjab's Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign ended, Gayle took to Twitter and posted a hilarious message for his fans. The Caribbean star jocularly asked the fans to keep watching the Dream11 IPL 2020 despite him not being a part of the tournament anymore. Gayle's tweet was flooded with several reactions as fans lauded him for his wonderful batting display throughout the tournament.

Plz continue to watch @IPL even though my season has come to an end. Thank you 😊 #UniverseBoss — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) November 2, 2020

However, one reply that stole the show came from Iceland Cricket's official Twitter handle. Iceland Cricket trolled Gayle for undermining the Dream11 IPL as well as other players who are still playing in the competition. Here's a look at the Iceland Cricket tweet.

Dear India. I know it’s hard, but please at least try and show an interest in massively popular and successful tournament you’ve created, even though I am not playing in it this week. There are probably some other players worth watching. Maybe. https://t.co/PQqRjtI78w — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Gayle had a wonderful season on a personal note. After being left out of the team in the first few games, Gayle was sidelined by a stomach bug. He finally broke into Punjab's playing XI in the franchise's eighth match of the tournament. The West Indies legend had an immediate impact as his performances contributed immensely to the team's success.

Punjab, who had lost six of their first seven games, went on to win five matches on a trot after Gayle's arrival. The 41-year old featured in seven matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020, scoring 288 runs at a great average of 41.14 and strike-rate of 137.14. He also scored three fifties in the process including a 99 against Rajasthan.

The action of the Dream11 IPL 2020 now shifts to Sharjah where Mumbai will take on Hyderabad in the final league match of this year's tournament on Tuesday, November 3. This is a do-or-die clash for Hyderabad as a win here will book their places in the playoffs. However, if Hyderabad lose, it is Kolkata who will progress to the final four and will compete with Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday, November 6.

SOURCE: CHRIS GAYLE INSTAGRAM

