Nita Ambani Bats For Women’s Cricket In India; Jio To Sponsor Women's T20 Challenge

In a noble initiative, Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, announced big support for women’s cricket in India. As a step in this direction, Jio and Reliance Foundation Education and Sports For All (RF ESA) are joining as sponsors for the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge.

“My heartiest congratulations to BCCI for organizing the Women’s T20 Challenge. This is a progressive step towards the growth of women’s cricket in India. I am delighted to offer my full support to this wonderful initiative. I have immense faith in the potential and capabilities of all our sportswomen. Indian women cricketers have made the country proud with their outstanding achievements in ICC events over the last couple of years. Our aim is to ensure that we offer the best of infrastructure, training and rehab facilities to our girls. Players like Anjum, Mithali, Smriti, Harmanpreet and Poonam are great role models. I wish them and every member of the Indian women’s squad even greater success and glory in their journey ahead,” Nita Ambani said in her comments.

Jio Cricket Stadium for women cricketers

In addition, Nita Ambani has offered the cricket facility at Jio Cricket Stadium, Navi Mumbai, for women cricketers. The state-of-the-art Jio Cricket Stadium can be availed to conduct trials, camps, and host competitive matches, throughout the year – all free of cost for our national women team. Furthermore, women cricketers can now benefit from the amenities for rehabilitation and sports science available at the reputed Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital & Research Centre in Mumbai.

India’s first woman at the International Olympic Committee, Nita Ambani has been spearheading the emergence of multi-sport culture amongst Indian youth, especially girls. Over the years, she has piloted many initiatives towards making India a multi-sports nation, through scouting and nurturing young talents like Education and Sports for All, Reliance Foundation Youth Sports, Jr NBA, Football Sports Development Limited, ISL Children Leagues, and IndiaWin Sports Pvt Ltd.

An extension of the IPL, the Women’s T20 Challenge will be played at Sharjah between three franchises - Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj respectively, starting from November 4, 2020.

