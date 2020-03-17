PSL 2020 2nd Semi-final LAH Vs KAR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings in the 2nd semi-final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Tuesday, March 17. The LAH vs KAR live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The LAH vs KAR live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 All-rounder Shadab Khan Humbly Rubbishes Steve Smith Comparisons

PSL 2020: LAH vs KAR live streaming and LAH vs KAR live telecast in India

The LAH vs KAR live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. sporttiger.com will have the LAH vs KAR live streaming. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings live match - Pitch report

The pitch has favoured the batsmen with batting becoming relatively easier in the second innings. In the last three matches, the team batting first have posted huge totals but the teams chasing have found it easier to chase. It's an evening game and dew will play a major factor which is why the team winning the toss would look to field first and chase the target.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Star Jaydev Unadkat Gets Engaged, Cheteshwar Pujara Has Warning For Fiancee

PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings live: LAH vs KAR live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the temperature is set to deviate between 13-26 degrees Celsius while the humidity is set to hover around 40%. There are 10℅ chances of rain, which means less interruption in the LAH vs KAR live streaming. The conditions will be overcast which will assist the pacers.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: BCCI Give Franchises 5 Potential Start Dates To Agree Upon Amidst Postponement

PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings live: LAH vs KAR live match preview

Lahore Qalandars finished the league stage at the third position with 10 points to their name. Out of the 10 matches they played, they won 5 and lost 5. They have been in some good form as they have won four out of the last five matches they played. Ben Dunk and Fakhar Zaman are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings finished the league stage at the second position with 11 points to their name. They won five, lost four and one game ended in no result. They lost their last match against Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets but the team boasts of some big names whose performances will be crucial if they have to make it to the final. Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir will be the players to watch out for.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Displays Rare Wicketkeeping Drills In CSK Nets, Watch Video

IMAGE COURTESY: LAHORE QALANDARS TWITTER