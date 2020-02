PSL 2020: Complete Squads Of All 6 Teams Including Biggest Additions And Draft Picks

The upcoming fifth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) will start from Thursday, February 20 with a game between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. A total of 34 matches will be played across 31 days between six participating teams. The upcoming T20 event is the first to be entirely hosted in Pakistan as previous tournaments were either in the UAE completely or split between the UAE and Pakistan.

PSL 2020 teams and their full squads

PSL 2020 teams: Quetta Gladiators

Players retained: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson, Umar Akmal, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali.

Draft picks and new additions: Ben Cutting, Jason Roy, Fawad Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Keemo Paul, Aarish Ali Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Zahid Mahmood.

PSL 2020 teams: Islamabad United

Players retained: Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Luke Ronchi (wk), Musa Khan, Amad Butt, Rizwan Hussain.

Draft picks and new additions: Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Zafar Gohar, Phil Salt, Akif Javed, Dawid Malan, Saif Badar, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Rumman Raees.

PSL 2020 teams: Karachi Kings

Players retained: Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan.

Draft picks and new additions: Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Dan Lawrence, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Liam Plunkett, Awais Zia.

PSL 2020 teams: Lahore Qalandars

Players retained: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Sohail Akhtar, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt.

Draft picks and new additions: Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Sekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Raja Farzan, Jahid Ali, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Lendl Simmons, Dilbar Hussain.

PSL 2020 teams: Multan Sultans

Players retained: Mohammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Shan Masood, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas.

Draft picks and new additions: Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Fabian Allen, Rohail Nazir, Imran Tahir, Bilawal Bhatti.

PSL 2020 teams: Peshawar Zalmi

Players retained: Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Kamran Akmal, Darren Sammy, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin.

Draft picks and new additions: Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Adil Amin, Mohammad Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali Khan.

PSL live streaming

Cricket fans in the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East can catch all the PSL 2020 action live on the Sony Sports Network and Ten Sports respectively. Live streaming of the event will take place on the SONY LIV website and app. Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United will be the first match of the tournament.

