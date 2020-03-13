PSL 2020 PES Vs MUL Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report And Match Preview

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Friday, March 13. The PES vs MUL live match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The PES vs MUL live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here are the PES vs MUL live streaming, PES vs MUL live telecast in India and other Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans live match details.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Matches Likely To Take Place In Closed Doors Due To Coronavirus Threat: Report

PSL 2020: PES vs MUL live streaming and PES vs MUL live telecast in India

The PES vs MUL live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. sporttiger.com will have the PES vs MUL live streaming. You can catch all the PSL 2020 live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans live match - Pitch report

The pitch at the National Stadium has always favoured the batsmen. The average first innings score here is 168 but batting becomes relatively easier in the second innings. The teams chasing have won three times in the last four games. That's why the team winning the toss would like to field first and chase the target.

ALSO READ | IND W Vs AUS W: Shafali Verma Out, Harsha Bhogle's Tweet Reminds Fans Of 2003 WC Final

PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans live: PES vs MUL live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 7 to 17 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 16 and 20 Degrees Celsius. The atmosphere will be cloudy but there is no chance of rain, which means there will be no interruption in the PES vs MUL live streaming.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Matches Likely To Take Place In Closed Doors Due To Coronavirus Threat: Report

PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans live: PES vs MUL live match preview

Peshawar Zalmi are currently placed at the third position in the points table with 9 points to their name. They have played nine games out of which they have won four and lost four with one game being abandoned due to rain. It's a must-win game for the Zalmi as a win here will help them secure a playoffs berth.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans have had a dream tournament so far as they are the table toppers. Out of the eight matches they have played, they have won five, lost one and two games were abandoned due to rains. They have already booked themselves a place in the playoffs and would look to end the league phase on a high.

ALSO READ | DY Patil T20 Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Follows Hardik Pandya's Footsteps By Violating BCCI Rules

IMAGE COURTESY: PESHAWAR ZALMI TWITTER