DY Patil T20 Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Follows Hardik Pandya's Footsteps By Violating BCCI Rules

The DY Patil T20 Cup, that is currently being played in Mumbai, has some of the top Indian players featuring in the competition. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who are returning from injuries, are representing Reliance 1 in order to prove their fitness. But the DY Patil T20 Cup has already seen its fair share of controversies.

Delhi Capitals team 2020's opener Shikhar Dhawan courts controversy after Hardik Pandya in DY Patil T20 Cup

It was not long ago that Hardik Pandya had violated a BCCI rule. In his comeback match, Hardik Pandya stirred controversy by wearing the national team's helmet. Now another India cricketer who has grabbed headlines by wearing the national team's helmet with BCCI's logo on it, is Shikhar Dhawan in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

The BCCI, in 2014, had made it clear that the players representing the country should not sport the BCCI logo on their helmets while playing a domestic game. If done, that will be considered a violation of its code of conduct. Now, it remains to be seen what action BCCI takes on both cricketers.

Shikhar Dhawan was back amongst the runs on Wednesday in the game against DY Patil ‘A’. He scored 43 off just 28 balls with six fours and a six before getting stumped off Varun Chakravarthy. Shikhar Dhawan got out for a five-ball duck in the previous game against CAG in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

With Shikhar Dhawan back in form, it remains to be seen whether or not he gets a place in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which is set to get underway on March 12. Shikhar Dhawan last played for India in the home series against Australia in January 2020 and was injured just before the New Zealand tour. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, Shikhar Dhawan would like to cement his place in the Indian squad. The southpaw will play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHIKHAR DHAWAN INSTAGRAM