IND W Vs AUS W: Shafali Verma Out, Harsha Bhogle's Tweet Reminds Fans Of 2003 WC Final

Cricket News

IND W vs AUS W: After looking at Australian's dominant performance over India in the T20 WC final, fans were quick to draw comparisons with ICC 2003 Cricket WC.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
IND W vs AUS W

India is competing with Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Women's T20 World Cup final is perhaps one of the biggest events in women's sporting history with over 80,000 spectators in attendance. Australia Women's captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat first. 

Australia batswomen justified their captain's decision as they went all guns blazing, especially openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney who took Indian bowlers to cleaners from word go. The 115-run opening partnership came inside 12 overs as Australian batswomen kept toying around with Indian bowlers. They posted a mammoth score of 184/3 from their 20 overs.

India's chase began on a dismal note as their star batswoman, Shafali Verma who had performed brilliantly in the tournament so far was gone for just 2 in the first over off Megan Schutt. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana soon followed Verma as India women were left reeling for 18/3. Much was expected from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who has had a forgettable tournament till now. The stage was set for India's skipper but she failed to deliver yet again as she got out for 4.

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to laud Australia's effort to post 184 and termed them as favourites to win the World Cup after Shafali Verma's wicket. Fans were quick to react to Harsh Bhogle's tweet. Many fans drew comparisons from the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup where the men's team had suffered the same fate at the hands of Australia. Let's take a look at the reactions.

Women's T20 World Cup final: Fans draw comparisons with ICC 2003 Cricket World Cup

IMAGE COURTESY: T20 WORLD CUP TWITTER

