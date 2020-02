PSL 2020 Schedule, Full Fixtures, Playoffs, Venues, Timings And All Tournament Details

The upcoming fifth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) will be entirely hosted by Pakistan between February 20 and March 22. 34 matches will be played across four different venues in this 6-team T20 tournament. Having won the previous edition in 2019, Quetta Gladiators are the defending champions.

PSL schedule and other details

The tournament will begin with a double round-robin stage. The top four teams will then qualify for the playoffs and the final will be played on March 22. Here, we take a look at a complete list of matches scheduled for the tournament.

PSL 2020: PSL full fixtures list

1. Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United – February 20 – 7:30 PM – Karachi

2. Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi – February 21 – 2:30 PM – Karachi

3. Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans – February 21 – 7:30 PM – Lahore

4. Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi – February 22 – 2:30 PM – Karachi

5. Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans – February 22 – 7:30 PM – Lahore

6. Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators – February 23 – 2:30 PM – Karachi

7. Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – February 23 – 7:30 PM – Lahore

8. Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – February 26 – 7:30 PM – Multan

9. Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators – February 27 – 7:30 PM – Rawalpindi

10. Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – February 28 – 2:30 PM – Multan

11. Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars – February 28 – 7:30 PM – Rawalpindi

12. Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators – February 29 – 2:30 PM – Multan

13. Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi – February 29 – 7:30 PM – Rawalpindi

14. Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings – March 1 – 7:30 PM – Rawalpindi

15. Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings – March 2 – 7:30 PM – Rawalpindi

16. Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – March 3 – 7:30 PM – Lahore

17. Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – March 4 – 7:30 PM – Lahore

18. Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators – March 5 – 7:30 PM – Rawalpindi

19. Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans – March 6 – 7:30 PM – Lahore

20. Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United – March 7 – 2:30 PM – Rawalpindi

21. Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – March 7 – 7:30 PM – Lahore

22. Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans – March 8 – 2:30 PM – Rawalpindi

23. Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings – March 8 – 7:30 PM – Lahore

24. Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – March 10 – 7:30 PM – Lahore

25. Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans – March 11 – 7:30 PM – Lahore

26. Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars – March 12 – 7:30 PM – Karachi

27. Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans – March 13 – 7:30 PM – Karachi

28. Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United – March 14 – 7:30 PM – Karachi

29. Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans – March 15 – 2:30 PM – Lahore

30. Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators – March 15 – 7:30 PM – Karachi

PSL 2020: Playoffs schedule

Qualifier – 1st placed team vs 2nd placed team – March 17 – 7:30 PM – Karachi

Eliminator 1 – 3rd placed team vs 4th placed team – March 18 – 7:30 PM – Lahore

Eliminator 2 – Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1 – March 20 – 7:30 PM – Lahore

PSL 2020: Final

Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 2 – March 22 – Lahore

Note: The mentioned match timings are presented in IST format.