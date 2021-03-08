PSL 2021 Debacle Not To End Pakistan Woes, COVID-19 Hits PCB Headquarters In Lahore

The Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season was postponed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on March 4. The announcement was made after three cricketers were tested positive for the COVID-19. Apparently, the coronavirus has also found its way into the PCB headquarters as a senior official was recently identified with the contagious disease.

PSL 2021 latest news: PSL postponement announced

📢 HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED



PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.



Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8



#HBLPSL6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021

PSL 2021 latest news: Coronavirus strikes high-ranking PCB official

According to a report from CricketPakistan, a high-ranking official within the PCB headquarters has been identified with the coronavirus. While the sources indicate that the person who tested positive for the contagious disease is an influential figure in the PCB, the name of the individual has not been made public yet. Another PCB official has confirmed that the said individual was not in Karachi during the PSL 2021 season.

Karachi’s National Stadium was the venue of the 14 matches that were recently played out in PSL 2021. With 20 games still remaining in the tournament, the season had to be indefinitely postponed. The PCB is now looking for alternate dates to stage the remainder of the season.

PSL postponement: Reschedule likely to result in PSL vs IPL

There were earlier reports which indicated that the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 season might be organised in May this year. Interestingly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently came up with the entire schedule for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. As per the announcement, the IPL 2021 event is set to be played between April 9 and May 30.

If the remainder of the PSL 2021 season ends up getting rescheduled to May, the PSL matches will clash with the second half of IPL 2021. In such a PSL vs IPL scenario, several cricketers like Chris Gayle, Imran Tahir, Mohammed Nabi among others who participate in both leagues will have to choose one tournament over the other.

Alex Hales breakfast controversy

England batsman Alex Hales, who played for the Islamabad United, recently took a cheeky jibe at the PCB for the food that was provided to him. He took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the limited food ordered to him and wrote ‘Toast, omelette, and baked beans’ in the caption. The photo shared by him included two eggs and a slice of bread.

After facing criticism for his complains about the food, Hales clarified the incident by saying that his Instagram story was misinterpreted. Downplaying all the outcry over the 'Alex Hales breakfast' story, the Englishman said that the food and hospitality in Pakistan have been top-notch and hoped that his justification clears the misinterpretation.

It seems Alex Hales might not have been happy with the quality of food served to him at breakfast time during the PSL #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/qcAsaWpdBZ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 4, 2021

It was one meal where the order was incorrect.. I found it funny, nothing more. The food and hospitality here has been excellent, hope this clears it up 👍🏼 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 4, 2021

