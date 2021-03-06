BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Hails India's 'monumental Effort' After Sealing WTC Final Berth

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly came forward and lauded Team India after their outstanding win over England in the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad by an innings & 25 runs to seal the series 3-1. A determined Indian team wrapped up the proceedings within three days to register their third consecutive over Root & Co. in this series.

'It's a monumental effort': Sourav Ganguly

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Ganguly congratulated the Virat Kohli-led side for winning the series and getting to the finals of the ICC World Test Championship where they will be facing New Zealand at Lord's on June 18.

The former Indian captain termed this series win as 'a monumental effort' as the players were in the bubble for so long and despite that, they still managed to play such good cricket for the last five months.

Congratulations Team India for winning the series and getting to the finals of WTC ..it's a monumental effort to be in the bubble for so long and still play such good cricket for last 5months .. outstanding..@bcci @imVkohli @JayShah @ThakurArunS @RaviShastriOfc @ajinkyarahane88 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 6, 2021

Yet another comprehensive win for India

The English batsmen who had come out to the middle to reduce their first-innings deficit of 160 runs once again failed to find their feet as India's frontline spinners wracked havoc. In the top order, only Test skipper Joe Root (30) managed to show some resistance. Middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence looked to deny the inevitable with a fighting 50 but he waged a lone battle as the visitors were bundled out for 135 in their second innings as the Virat Kohli-led side won the game by an innings and 25 runs to register back-to-back series wins in the longest format of the game.

In the second innings, it was total dominance by the spinners as Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a fifer each.

