PSL 2021 Kings Vs United Live Stream, Pitch Report, Karachi Weather Forecast, Preview

Defending champions Karachi Kings will lock horns with Islamabad United in the 6th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) on Wednesday, February 24 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Kings vs United live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting tournament opener, here's a look at the Kings vs United live stream info, Karachi weather forecast, how to watch PSL live telecast in India and where to catch Karachi vs Islamabad live scores.

PSL 2021: Kings vs United match preview

Having scored comprehensive victories in their respective opening encounters, both Karachi Kings and Islamabad United seem to be high in confidence. They will look to capitalise on the momentum that they are carrying into their upcoming fixture, and their clash is bound to entertain the followers of the league. Karachi Kings are placed at the second position in the points table, whereas Islamabad United occupy the third spot. Both sides have a number of T20 stalwarts on their side, and a high-octane T20 encounter is on the cards as they look to score their second successive win in the tournament.

Kings vs United Pitch Report

The strip at Karachi has been favourable towards the bowlers. While teams struggled to post big totals in the initial matches of the season, the surface has gotten better for batting overtime. Only on two occasions teams batting first have been able to cross the 160-run mark. Chasing teams have had an advantage at the venue, and all the five matches so far have been won by teams batting second. The captain winning the toss would be inclined to bowl first, considering the conditions and past results.

Karachi Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of cricket. Clear skies are expected throughout the game, and there are no chances of rain as well. The temperatures are likely to hover around 24 degrees during the game.

Kings vs United live stream and live scores details

The PSL live telecast in India will be available on television on Sony Sports Network. The Kings vs United live stream will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website. To catch the Karachi vs Islamabad live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United squads

Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Image source: Islamabad United Twitter

